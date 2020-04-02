Feds seek breach of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – US trade regulators. USA They are suing to break the multi-billion dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup San Francisco Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to a deal not to compete in the US vaping market. USA .

The action announced Wednesday afternoon by the Federal Trade Commission is the latest legal hurdle against Altria's investment in the warring vaping company. Juul sales have been slashing for months amid state and federal investigations, lawsuits, and flavor restrictions aimed at curbing the recent explosion in teen vaping.

For years, Altria competed in the burgeoning e-cigarette space. But the Richmond, Virginia-based company was quickly overtaken by Juul, who became America's leading vaping brand. USA As for the popularity of its small, high nicotine and fruity electronic cigarettes. Since then, the company has brought out all of its flavors except tobacco and menthol.

In late 2018, Altria suspended its own e-cigarettes and took a 35% stake in Juul.

The FTC complaint alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in exchange for the $ 13 billion stake in the company.

"Altria and Juul went from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing Juul's profits," said Ian Conner of the FTC's Office of Competition.

Altria said in a statement that the FTC "misunderstood the facts,quot; of its investment in Juul.

"We are disappointed with the FTC's decision, we believe we have a strong defense and will vigorously defend our investment," said Altria attorney general Murray Garnick.

Juul did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Altria has reduced the value of its investment in Juul to approximately a third of what it initially paid, obtaining more than $ 8.5 billion in amortizations since October.

