FDA Says Carcinogen Contamination Has Lasting Effects – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Heartburn medication Zantac and other generic versions are being recalled for cancer causing contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that pharmacies should remove the drug from the shelves right away and people should stop taking the drug and throw it away.

The FDA discovered carcinogen contamination last year, but has now confirmed that it has long-lasting effects.

