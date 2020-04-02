FBI Warns of Costco Coronavirus Cost Stimulus Check Scam – Up News Info Tampa

– Text messages claiming to offer "goodies,quot; from the large Costco box chain as part of a "COVID-19 stimulus package,quot; for the store's "loyal customers,quot; are not only fraudulent, but also include links that They may contain malware or ransomware. Says the FBI.

“$ 110 Costco treats! That is our stimulus package for Costco loyal customers, "states an example of one of the scams, which then prompts the recipient to click on a link and complete a survey.

The scam refers to the massive $ 2 billion aid package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Safety Act (CARES), which President Trump signed last week.

"The FBI is warning the public that Costco is NOT texting (or using social media platforms) to the public or its customers to provide a & # 39; stimulus check & # 39 ;, & # 39; gifts & # 39; or a 'stimulus package', "the FBI San Diego office said. Monday. "These messages, which contain a malicious link, are a scam. DO NOT click the link. "

the # FBI Warns of fraud scheme that sends out promises of money, ie "stimulus verification,quot; from retailer Costco, and provides a link containing malware, ransomware, or other fraudulent methods to steal identity, financial information, or other personal information . https://t.co/A2RafYZ637 pic.twitter.com/RgY5e5xUPO – FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) March 31, 2020

FBI officials have been warning the public for weeks about an influx of scams and fraud related to the new coronavirus.

Other types of scams include the sale of fake N95 respirators, gloves, and goggles, as well as emails purportedly sent from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an FBI press release issued on March 20.

"Scam artists are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your money, your personal information, or both," the press release said. "Don't leave them."

Victims of internet scams or cyber crime, or anyone who wants to report suspicious activity, report to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.