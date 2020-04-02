Famous photographer Peter Beard disappeared from his New York home

WENN / Rob Rich

East Hampton Police have launched a 'full press' search of the court & # 39; to find the 82-year-old photographer, who has taken classic photos of rock icons, including Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

Famous photographer Peter Beard has disappeared in New York

Beard, 82, who has taken classic photos of rock icons, including Mick jagger Y David BowieHe disappeared Tuesday afternoon, March 31, from his home in Montauk, New York, according to the New York Times.

Peter suffers from dementia, according to local authorities, who described him as "vulnerable" and potentially "in need of medical attention."

In 2017, his third wife, Nejma Beard, had him admitted to a psychiatric ward at St. Luke & # 39; s-Roosevelt Hospital after he brought two Russian prostitutes to his home.

She claimed she was suicidal when she returned to her Manhattan apartment at 6 a.m. after a night of partying in the city's Meatpacking District.

After his disappearance, emergency services, equipped with dogs, drones, and thermal imaging equipment, searched his property, where he lives with Nejma on Wednesday.

East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo said police officers have launched a "full court press search" to find him. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray pants.

Officers are asking people to call 631-537-7575 or 911 with any information on Peter's whereabouts.