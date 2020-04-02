Families work to plan trusts and wills amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, so do concerns about the future.

Christa Moorehouse of Camarillo says she and her husband know they want their children to go to their parents in case they both die, but they have not written it.

"We really need to buckle up now and come up with a sold plan," said Moorehouse.

Trust and estate attorney Karla Berentson of Hahn and Hahn in Pasadena is working from home, helping clients sort through their legal documents.

"So COVID-19 has definitely started a fire under many of my existing clients and potential new clients," said Berentson.

"The worst thing is when I get that call and someone is sick and it's too late for me to prepare documents because they can't make their own decisions."

Berentsen advises that before preparing a living trust, consider the following:

"The two most important documents that I want everyone to be 18 years of age or older are their advanced health care directive and enduring power of attorney," he said.

Berentson explained an advance health care directive that said, "So if I hit my head too hard and I have not completed my health care directive or I really get COVID-19 and I cannot make my own decisions if I don't have that health care directive, my family may be forced to file a conservatorship over me. "

Regarding a durable power of attorney, Berentsen said: “The durable power of attorney is the document in which you choose people to make financial decisions for you. if you can't make those kinds of decisions for yourself. "

When it comes to a living trust, Berentsen said to make sure you have your wishes in writing, including who and how your children should be cared for and who you want to care for your assets.

"I want to help them do this, because we have enough to worry about with COVID-19. This would be one less thing on their plates, ”he said.

Berentson is currently writing the necessary documents from her home for new clients, then travels to their homes to sign them while practicing safe practices of social distancing.

For more information visit hahnlawyers.com.