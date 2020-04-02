Facebook group pairs RVs with frontline healthcare workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Let a couple of Texas moms start a Facebook page that helps frontline healthcare workers fight coronavirus in real time.

In just a week, her public page called "RVs 4 MDs Fight the Corona Virus,quot; has connected people willing to donate / loan their RVs so that nurses and doctors don't put their loved ones at risk of contracting COVID-19 when come home.

Every hour, there are new posts on the Facebook page of spouses and family members looking to be paired with an RV.

An emergency room nurse in Arlington posted, "I am an emergency nurse in Arlington, TX. I have 6 children and my husband already has lung problems. I was desperately trying to find someone to lend me a vehicle when I ran into this group! I would greatly appreciate anyone willing to help me keep my family safe by allowing me to use their RV to isolate me during this time! ”

Another publication by an emergency physician in Frisco read: “Emergency physician here. If everyone knows an RV available in the DFW or North Dallas area, I would love to have it. I have relatives with asthma and have created a rudimentary isolation room in my garage, but I have no toilet or shower. I prefer to use an RV and not have to enter the house at all. Thank you for thinking of us health workers!

Another nurse in Arlington also searched the page.

“Long shot, but does anyone have a habitat of some kind near Arlington, Texas? Critical care nurse who works exclusively with patients with COVID. Wife and 3 children at home. "

