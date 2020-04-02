F.D.A. Passes first US coronavirus antibody test USA

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new test to detect antibodies to coronavirus on Thursday, the first to use in the United States.
Currently available tests are designed to find viral gene fragments that indicate an ongoing infection. Doctors rub the nose and throat and amplify any genetic material from the virus found there.
The new test, by contrast, looks for protective antibodies in a blood stick on a finger. It tells doctors if a patient has been exposed to the virus and can now have some immunity.
This is important for several reasons. People with immunity could safely venture from their homes and help shore up the workforce. It can be particularly important for doctors and nurses to know if they have antibodies.
Antibody tests should eventually give scientists a better idea of how widespread the infection is in the population, and help researchers more accurately calculate the death rate.
"If we don't know of the mild or asymptomatic cases, we won't know if it's killing a sizable fraction of people who have it, or only people who have underlying conditions or are very unlucky," said Dr. Carl Bergstrom. infectious disease expert at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Antibody tests are already used in China, Singapore, and some other countries. Public Health England has purchased millions of antibody tests and hopes they will be available for home use in the UK.
The new test, performed by Cellex, looks for two types of antibodies: immunoglobulin M, produced by the body a few days after an infection; and immunoglobulin G, later produced but created specifically to neutralize a particular invader.
The test delivers results in approximately 15 minutes. But just having antibodies does not guarantee the immunity of the coronavirus.
The new test only looks for the presence of the antibodies and offers a qualitative yes or no answer: It doesn't say how well the antibodies are working, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York.
Some infected people produce powerful immune responses; Others do not. And scientists don't know how long immunity to this virus can last.
Although the new test is approved for diagnosis, antibody tests are unlikely to be positive in the first days of an infection. New evidence suggests that people are most contagious two to three days before they have symptoms.
"In those cases, it's hard to say how good this test would be," said Dr. Rasmussen. "This would probably be more useful for rapid tests of people in the clinic who are symptomatic, and not so much for asymptomatic or presymptomatic people."
Traditional PCR tests, using smears from the nose and throat, are more likely to detect a new coronavirus infection.