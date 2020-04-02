F.D.A. Passes first US coronavirus antibody test USA

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new test to detect antibodies to coronavirus on Thursday, the first to use in the United States.

Currently available tests are designed to find viral gene fragments that indicate an ongoing infection. Doctors rub the nose and throat and amplify any genetic material from the virus found there.

The new test, by contrast, looks for protective antibodies in a blood stick on a finger. It tells doctors if a patient has been exposed to the virus and can now have some immunity.

This is important for several reasons. People with immunity could safely venture from their homes and help shore up the workforce. It can be particularly important for doctors and nurses to know if they have antibodies.