Expansion plan of the hospital seeks arenas, university residences

%MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842711% %MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842712%

Some 2,000 Colorado residents battling the less serious cases of coronavirus respiratory illness lie in hospital beds within reused sands, convention centers, or even warehouses, staffed by a mix of medical professionals and volunteers.

That's the reality expected in just over two weeks under the emerging plans for makeshift field hospitals outlined Wednesday by state officials, and it's just the beginning. By mid-May, they plan to establish 10,000 more beds in hotel rooms, college dorms, skilled nursing facilities and other places for people who only need basic medical supervision or a place to quarantine.

%MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842713% %MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842714%

Colorado is among the states looking for ways to quickly expand its hospital system with large and small facilities. It is all part of a shift in resources aimed at freeing up space within hospitals to receive the thousands of potentially most anticipated intensive care patients in the coming weeks as cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continue to explode.

%MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842715% %MINIFYHTMLfcb3ebcf22ae346203933ba00a18842716%

The plans echo rapid efforts in New York City, where a 68-bed tent hospital opened this week in Central Park, joining a 1,200-bed field hospital installed inside a large Manhattan convention center.

"It is incredibly important to understand that the physical space and capacity within our healthcare system will be challenged," Scott Bookman, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment incident commander for the coronavirus pandemic, said during a briefing on Wednesday. "Our job is to create more space within that system."

Several large buildings built for completely different purposes are part of the discussion with local governments and private operators.

In Loveland, the Budweiser Events Center could house up to two field hospitals as part of a partnership between the state and Larimer County. In Broomfield, city officials said last week they were talking to the 1stBank Center about patient accommodation. And in downtown Denver, the Colorado Convention Center is part of the conversation.

"We are definitely at the table and working on what makes sense," said Erika Martinez, spokeswoman for the city's Joint Information Center. "At this point, the locations are not set in stone."

With the help of the US Army Corps of Engineers. USA, which helped New York and advises other states, Colorado officials have begun evaluating potential locations in Grand Junction, Durango, Pueblo and along the Front Range, said Mike Willis, director of the State Office of State. . Emergency management.

"Actually, the idea is to develop capacities at the regional level throughout the state so that, depending on how COVID-19 manifests, we can decompress hospitals at the regional level," Willis said in an interview.

With a disaster declaration already approved for Colorado by President Donald Trump, state officials anticipate receiving significant financial aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for field hospitals. Willis said he signed Colorado's request for an "assigned mission,quot; to FEMA on Wednesday.

Colorado's healthcare system has yet to be overwhelmed by patients. But the number of people hospitalized so far, 620 as of Wednesday's CDPHE data release, has increased rapidly. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 3,342, and 80 people have died.

The vast majority of cases do not require hospitalization, but experts say that people over the age of 60 and those with other conditions are more likely to develop serious illnesses. Thousands will fall into this category soon, public health models predict, even as Colorado's stay-at-home order and other restrictive measures are expected to reduce the still exponential spread of the virus.

How the makeshift expansion will work

Earlier this week, CDPHE officials outlined plans to expand the capacity of the health care system for the summer. But on Wednesday, frightened by hospitalization projections, they sped up the timeline.

Colorado's "tremendously important goals,quot; for the coming weeks, as Bookman put it during a press conference, begin with the increase in the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds within hospitals across the state from 1,849 to 5,000, all by April 18.

That number would accommodate the worst-case ICU capacity needed to treat patients with the most severe conditions at the time, which is when hospitalizations are expected to peak. Many of those patients will need ventilators, dialysis, or other equipment to survive, and Governor Jared Polis' administration has also been trying to address the potential shortage of those items.

During Wednesday's briefing, Bookman described a four-tier patient classification system and the facilities that will treat them, with some patients transferred as their conditions worsen or improve:

Level 1 patients will go to intensive care units in hospitals, including beds in areas that are generally not used for that purpose.

Level 2 patients with less severe cases but who still need closely supervised care will be treated at ambulatory surgical centers, independent emergency departments and other critical access hospitals, Bookman said. Hospital operators are coordinating to free those beds now.

New field hospitals come into play for Level 3 patients with "subacute,quot; conditions. They will receive periodic monitoring and treatment in arenas, warehouses, stadiums or convention centers, among other possible sites established before April 18.

The Tier 4 facilities, possibly including hotels, dormitories, and other venues that would open before May 15, would provide basic supervision for people with mild symptoms and provide places for quarantine.

Will the large capacity of the ICU and the 12,000 beds in Level 3 and 4 facilities really be necessary? State officials acknowledge that it's hard to say they don't want to be caught in a situation where doctors ration resources for patients on their death beds.

Some projection models estimate that the maximum ICU bed shortage here will be much lower than the more than 3,000 that the state is trying to add, for example. The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment estimates that Colorado would have a shortage of less than 800 ICU beds, or up to 1,500 in a higher-range estimate, in mid-April, when it is agreed that it is likely that there are hospitalizations. peak.

"There are many models," Willis said, "and they range from really draconian to non-draconian," relatively speaking. "It is very difficult to reconcile all those different models.… We really put a lot of thought and energy into (asking), what is the correct course of action that is prudent in this really ambiguous environment. This is how we came up with these numbers."

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.