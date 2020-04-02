Exotic Tiger King Joe has Brad Pitt casting dreams

Yes, the world is captivated by Exotic Joe, one of the themes of Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness. But is empathy out of place?

The now incarcerated star of the Netflix documentary series has become the subject of many celebrity tweets, memes, and the talk of, well, the Internet. Joe Exotic is one of the big cat owners and a former private zoo operator profiled in Tiger king. He is now in prison on charges in an attempted murder charge Carole Baskin, animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.

While some issues in the documentary series, such as Baskin, are not satisfied with the series, according to the filmmakers. Eric goode Y Rebecca ChaiklinJoe Exotic has been loving the attention brought by Tiger king. In fact, he even dreams of the cast that would portray him in a scripted version of his story.