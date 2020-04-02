Exotic Tiger King Joe has Brad Pitt casting dreams

Yes, the world is captivated by Exotic Joe, one of the themes of Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness. But is empathy out of place?
The now incarcerated star of the Netflix documentary series has become the subject of many celebrity tweets, memes, and the talk of, well, the Internet. Joe Exotic is one of the big cat owners and a former private zoo operator profiled in Tiger king. He is now in prison on charges in an attempted murder charge Carole Baskin, animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary.
While some issues in the documentary series, such as Baskin, are not satisfied with the series, according to the filmmakers. Eric goode Y Rebecca ChaiklinJoe Exotic has been loving the attention brought by Tiger king. In fact, he even dreams of the cast that would portray him in a scripted version of his story.
"He would like it Brad Pitt or David Spade to interpret it, "Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter." He does not refer to David Spade as David Spade, he refers to him as "Joe Dirt,quot;.
As Tiger kingVideos have been released of Joe Exotic, who ran for president and governor, using the "n,quot; word. Chaiklin told THR that Joe said "some things when we were filming that were very annoying." Why were they left out? "They didn't have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having much exposure, and I think it even evolved over the time we filmed," she said.
However, Goode wanted viewers to know that Joe "did a lot of horrible things."
"I would say it's very important for people to know this, that there seems to be a lot of empathy for (Joe's current husband) Dillon. We empathize with Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe He was not only cruel and inhuman to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him. I think it is very important that people understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear, "Goode said. . "As much as we have some empathy for Joe and find out that Joe is such an amazing character, this mullet-wearing country singer in Oklahoma did a lot of horrible things."
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is now streaming on Netflix.
