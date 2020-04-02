Exhibitors from Korea get the government's hand; Low Box Office March Registration – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3cc0249d622d8abb4080061da433621911% %MINIFYHTML3cc0249d622d8abb4080061da433621912%

Support measures for exhibitors in Korea were unveiled this week, including seeing them exempt from paying the national film development fund, as one of the world's largest markets suffers from film closings and record lows at the box office in amid the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced the moves on Wednesday, according to local reports, saying the waiver will apply retroactively starting in February, just after China withdrew its Lunar New Year launches that had a effect on the region.

Like France and other offshore markets, Korea applies a ticket sales tax that goes to a centralized fund. In the case of Korea, the 3% tax has averaged about $ 44 million annually since 2016.

Like France and other offshore markets, Korea applies a ticket sales tax that goes to a centralized fund. In the case of Korea, the 3% tax has averaged about $ 44 million annually since 2016.

(However, there have been some conflicting reports on whether the Korean government's position on the tax is a postponement or an exemption, according to the Yonhap News Agency, which reported that the response to the measures has been mixed.)

Admissions for March were 1.83 million, the lowest since KOFIC began collecting box office data in 2004. Box office revenue in March 2020 decreased 88% in 2019, to $ 12.4 million. Korea in 2019 was the fifth largest market in the world with strong local business. This year so far it is in eighth place. Last week, CGV and Megabox started closing theaters.

Overall, Korea has a 56% discount in local currency compared to 2019 in the first three months of 2020, according to comScore. A recent report from S&P Global Market Intelligence and OPUSData said Asia Pacific box office revenue fell 85% yoy in January and February this year.

the Herald of korea He reports that the government also said it would contribute to the marketing costs of 20 movies that will be released in the first quarter, but that were delayed due to the coronavirus. It will also provide funds to help another 20 titles go back into production and assist in vocational training for film industry workers who have lost their jobs. The newspaper also said it shot in a disaster photo. Declaration of emergencystarring ParasiteSong Kang-ho and The man standing besideLee Byung-hun has been postponed, among other titles.