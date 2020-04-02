Everlane customer experience workers say they were illegally fired

%MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9011% %MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9012%

Last week, Everlane's consumer experience team was destroyed by layoffs amid its union drive, a major blow to the fledgling organizing effort. Now, former employees are fighting back, accusing the CEO of retaliation and threatening legal challenge if the employees are not reinstated.

The team, which operates primarily remotely, announced plans to unionize in late December, Anna Merlan reported in Vice. They said the direct-to-consumer clothing company treated them as "disposable,quot; and was unable to adequately compensate them for the work they did.

"This was not only disappointing, but also illegal,quot;

%MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9013% %MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9014%

The team spent months gathering the number of signatures necessary to form a large majority, a prerequisite for organizing efforts. Finally, on March 23, they sent a letter to Everlane CEO Michael Preysman, announcing that they had enough support and asking for voluntary recognition. Four days later, 42 team members, including all the vocal union backers, were fired.

%MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9015% %MINIFYHTML7d5e61a48ca8c24d28fd249a5f0dbb9016%

Representatives from Communications Workers of America (CWA) linked the terminations to the team's organizing efforts. "This was not only disappointing, but also illegal," wrote the president of the CWA chapter in San Francisco, Orange Richardson IV, in the letter to Preysman (read the full text of the letter here). "We know that Everlane's mission is radical transparency and ethical treatment and, in light of this, we ask that you reconsider this action, rehire Hired remote workers from CX, repair them and recognize your Union." The letter says the union is "ready to take appropriate measures to defend the rights of remote CX workers." Former employees confirmed to The edge This possibly means suing for wrongful termination.

In an Instagram post, Everlane said the decision to fire team members was not about ending the unions. "The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we could have predicted, and has left no person or company untouched," wrote the company's CEO. "Everlane is no exception." He added that "firing as a way to break unions is unethical and illegal,quot; and said the company supports workers who want to unionize.

Derris, a public relations firm representing Everlane, said fashion that Everlane's customer experience team did not have enough signatures to establish a clear majority. He classified the union as "a few employees,quot; who had "formed a committee in November and began expressing their plans to form a union," but added that, in the four months that followed, they had failed to "bring in the necessary signatures."

But CWA organizers dispute this claim, saying Everlane never acted to confirm the majority after receiving the union's letter asking for recognition. "I'm not sure where Everlane got her information that there was no majority support among CX remote workers to organize with CWA, as no one from management bothered to communicate before taking steps to terminate the overwhelming majority of their jobs. from the remote CX workforce, ”wrote Anne Luck-Deak, a CWA district organizer.

In December, when the customer experience team first announced plans to unionize, they said they had been acting as de facto brand ambassadors, answering complex questions about where the materials were obtained and tracking lost orders. However, despite these responsibilities, most made just $ 16 an hour.

In an interview with The edge, a team member joked, saying that while full-time employees at Everlane's corporate headquarters received benefits such as free lunches and massages, customer experience associates received the unique benefit of participating in the company's "energy hours,quot; , where the team would try to eliminate as many customers admits tickets as they could in 60 minutes.

The company also re-categorized customer experience workers from contractors to part-time employees in October 2018, changing the job from a maximum of 39 hours a week to 29 hours. "This work was designed to be temporary," said a former team member. The edge. "I can't tell you how demoralizing it is to feel like your job is a strainer for talented people."

When the Everlane stores were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the customer experience team knew that their jobs could be affected, but was reassured by a series of optimistic emails sent by the administration of the company.

In one, sent on March 23, Preysman said the team's connection was "stronger than ever." Four days later, he fired the vast majority of the customer experience team, along with some 180 workers.

Although small in number, Everlane's union effort has already attracted national attention. On Twitter, Bernie Sanders called the company for using COVID-19 as an excuse to take action against the union. "Using this economic and health crisis for union bankruptcy is morally unacceptable," he wrote. He called Everlane to rehire the workers who had been laid off. So far, the company has given no indication that this is something it is considering.

"It is incredibly disappointing," said a customer experience worker who was fired. "I think you find this in many of these frontline Silicon Valley companies, they expect you to work 110 percent if you want to be a team player. If you are not making those sacrifices, perhaps you should ask yourself if this is right for you. We as CX are expected to be a blood sacrifice for the team, but we have always been treated like Pluto, we are surrounding the same sun but we are not recognized as part of the same system. "