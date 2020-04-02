Evan Gattis says Astros' apology for the theft of signs "is not good enough,quot;; So what is it?

%MINIFYHTMLaffa032c2608139339d2b51858161b5211% %MINIFYHTMLaffa032c2608139339d2b51858161b5212%

Evan Gattis was a beloved figure during the 2017 Astros championship race. The former catcher and DH nicknamed "The White Bear,quot; scored 12 home runs in that 2017 season in just 84 games, and his story of poverty redemption. to wealth is one for baseball history books.

But then accusations of poster theft came up and turned all baseball upside down. The Astros players never really seemed remorseful about their actions, until Thursday, when Gattis participated in The Athletic's "755 is real,quot; podcast and spilled his guts.

"Everyone wants to be the best player in the world, man … and we cheated on him, sure, and obviously we cheated on baseball and cheated on fans," Gattis told hosts David O & # 39; Brien and Eric O & # 39 ; Flaherty. "The fans felt cheated. I feel bad for the fans. …

"I'm not asking for sympathy or anything like that. If everyone hates our punishment forever, like," whatever, "Gattis continued." I don't know what should be done, but something had to be done. I agree with that, in a big way. I think it's good for baseball that we're cleaning it up. … And I understand that it is not good enough to ask for forgiveness. I get it."

Gattis's message, of course, is a bit puzzling, considering he spent time in the news last week after posting this glass on his Twitter account.

That "snitch,quot; is the image of Mike Fiers, the former Astros player who blew up Houston's stealing poster shapes in the 2017 championship season. Gattis would clarify the image, saying he harbors no will towards the pitcher. I would also say on the podcast that Fiers did what he had to do and that baseball will get better once everything is clean.

For the record, I have zero bad feelings towards Fiers. We actually texted and hoped he didn't get too much hate / (hate mail, threats, etc.) that he was our teammate. I just thought the glass was fun – Evan Gattis (@BulldogBeing) March 28, 2020

Still, the image was a strange thing to send to the world if he, in fact, doesn't have any harsh feelings towards Fiers (which, to be fair, seems like a genuine response).

So, let's ask the question then: if the Astros' apology isn't "good enough,quot; for fans, then what is it? This is the most interesting discussion to have. Gattis is the first Astros player, current or former, who seems to sound really sorry for his part in the whole thing. So what is the proper punishment?

A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow are not only out of a job, they're out of baseball, too, and it's understandable. Carlos Beltrán lost his job before he made an inning with the Mets. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was also sent on his behind. But the players, who allegedly executed the entire scheme, according to MLB, got off the test smoothly.

To be honest, that's fine, because at the end of the day a manager has to manage because it's his job. Whether it's the lineup, the personalities, or a sign theft scandal that MLB is having a hard time putting back in the bottle. But what would do be good enough?

Would Gattis become his championship ring? Erase the title from existence? Suspensions for all players on the team? Who knows? Clearly, Gattis is not feeling well about his role on a cheating team.

Baseball, after all, was put in an almost impossible place when it came to punishing for this. Nulling a title seems somewhat empty in nature. Suspensions would be difficult to enforce fairly and equitably among players, especially if everyone was involved.

But at least Gattis knows that an apology is not good enough, even if the rest of the baseball world is still looking for what it is.