EU. The court rules that 3 countries broke an agreement to host refugees

BRUSSELS – The Court of Justice of the European Communities ruled on Thursday that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland had violated their obligations by refusing to accept their fair share of asylum seekers at the height of the 2015 refugee crisis.

The court ruling, which is final, says that the three Eastern European countries failed to comply with their European Union agreement to distribute 160,000 asylum seekers who headed to Greece and Italy, countries that were struggling at the time. to cope with the large numbers arriving from war zones and fleeing poverty.

%MINIFYHTML24fbf43c62a3b21d38595729119dc12011% %MINIFYHTML24fbf43c62a3b21d38595729119dc12012%

The crisis threatened to change the core of the European Union, fueled the rise of the far right and pushed governments in many countries to the more conservative end of the spectrum.

Some countries in the European Union found the three countries' refusal to participate in the relocation scheme, an emergency measure implemented to help Greece and Italy, with the intention of making the distribution of newcomers more equitable, particularly offensive.