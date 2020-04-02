EU. The court rules that 3 countries broke an agreement to host refugees

BRUSSELS – The Court of Justice of the European Communities ruled on Thursday that the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland had violated their obligations by refusing to accept their fair share of asylum seekers at the height of the 2015 refugee crisis.
The court ruling, which is final, says that the three Eastern European countries failed to comply with their European Union agreement to distribute 160,000 asylum seekers who headed to Greece and Italy, countries that were struggling at the time. to cope with the large numbers arriving from war zones and fleeing poverty.
The crisis threatened to change the core of the European Union, fueled the rise of the far right and pushed governments in many countries to the more conservative end of the spectrum.
Some countries in the European Union found the three countries' refusal to participate in the relocation scheme, an emergency measure implemented to help Greece and Italy, with the intention of making the distribution of newcomers more equitable, particularly offensive.
The relocation program ended in 2017, so there is no practical way to get the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland to accept more asylum seekers now. It is up to the European Commission to decide what to do next, the court said, referring to the executive arm of the European Union.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor were the three countries to blame, although their nationalist governments have previously cited national security reasons in refusing to accept asylum seekers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, for example, promised to block the European Union's program to resettle migrants from Africa and the Middle East, saying it was important to secure his nation's borders from mainly Muslim immigrants "to maintain to Christian Europe. "
In exposing the violations, the Luxembourg-based court noted that “Poland indicated that 100 people could be quickly relocated to its territory. However, it did not relocate those people and made no subsequent relocation commitment. ”
He said that Hungary did not even indicate a number of people to receive and that the Czech Republic received only 12 asylum seekers from Greece, he even thought he had said he would accept 50.
Germany, by contrast, welcomed almost a million asylum seekers, while other European countries complied with the policy.