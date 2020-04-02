Escape from a vault using a secret passage: how and where to end Fortnite Challenge

The Fortnite challenges of Chapter 2, Season 2, Week 7 are ready, and one of them requires you to escape from a vault using a secret passage.

This challenge could have been more difficult considering that there are five hidden secret passages throughout the map. But this challenge only requires you to use one of them. Still, if you're not sure where these secret passages are, we can help you with our guide below.

Where's the secret passage in Fortnite?

There are five Secret Passage locations throughout the Fortnite map. They are located in notable areas that are titled on the map. Those areas are The yacht, The shark, The agency, The grotto Y The rig.

However, one problem with this challenge is that many people will be in these places trying to achieve it. So expect to see a lot of people every time you land in one of these areas. The shark will probably be especially busy considering that one of this week's other challenges asks people to visit this place.

The secret passage will look like a potty, but once you get closer you will see a message to hide. When you hide in it, they will take you on a journey.

How to escape from a vault in Fortnite

The video above by EveryDay FortNite breaks down a number of locations where you can meet this challenge. It also shows you how to do the challenge. But in case you can't watch, we'll break it down by text message.

Go to location

Access the vault through the computer

Enter the vault

Find the secret passage

Hide in it

Escape through it

It is quite a simple challenge if you know where to go. But as I mentioned before, the difficult part will be fighting others who will also try to finish this challenge. The good news is that you only have to do it once to complete the challenge.