Erykah Badu urges Dallas to stay home

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Erykah Badu is another celebrity who uses her platform to urge her followers to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer shared a photo of herself and her daughters and captioned the post, "This is not a drill. We are here. This is now. Take care. Don't ignore this pandemic, DALLAS. The storm will not simply pass over our home. We are next. We love you. Be calm. But be prepared. We have this. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here