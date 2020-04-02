Erykah Badu urges Dallas to stay home

Erykah Badu is another celebrity who uses her platform to urge her followers to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer shared a photo of herself and her daughters and captioned the post, "This is not a drill. We are here. This is now. Take care. Don't ignore this pandemic, DALLAS. The storm will not simply pass over our home. We are next. We love you. Be calm. But be prepared. We have this. "

Dallas County has a total of 731 cases of COVID-19 after reporting two more deaths and 100 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

"We are beginning to see the curve increase and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a press release.

Although orders to stay home were issued across the country, reports of large gatherings have still been received, including church services and house parties. Governments are urging people to gather in groups of no more than ten, and even then, only if necessary.