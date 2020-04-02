Erica Mena has a vital warning: "This week will be a critical moment,quot;

Erica Mena has been telling her followers to stay home during this global crisis because this is the only way to avoid becoming infected and keep the number of infections as low as possible. Now, Safaree's wife is back with another crucial announcement, a warning she posted on her social media account for all her followers to see.

Someone criticized Erica and told her that this information is not accurate: ‘My friend works for SNAP and says that distribution dates vary from state to state. I know we all try to be helpful, but this information is not accurate. "

More followers of Erica criticized her for the same reason.

Someone said, ‘So, people who are laid off with no income today still have accrued accounts as well as rent payments. People are fighting to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table, we are all fighting. "

A follower posted: ‘1-5…. SNAP benefits are deposited on different days based on social security numbers. So the dates spread everywhere. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I heard that WIC is allowing people to buy whatever type of brand is available. At least that would be the most human thing to do considering … "

Another sponsor said ‘it gives me wic and when I go to the store everything I need is gone. Right now it is difficult to be fired from my job and wait to see if I am eligible for unemployment. Being a mother of four is difficult right now. "

Someone else on Erica's fan list said, "That's sweet, but they actually come on the 15th for the western roller coasters … they leave it in alphabetical order … so yeah."

