EPs from The Office ’Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein's team for remote comedy in the workplace inspired by the new normal amidst the COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: What would a comedy in the workplace look like in today's environment of closed offices around the world and employees working remotely under stay-at-home mandates to curb the spread of the coronavirus? Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, former executive producers of one of the most popular sitcoms in history, The office, they are drawing inspiration from the current situation of a series of remote comedies in the workplace at Big Breakfast, a comedy banner under the Spread Content of Silverman and Howard Owens.

"Many of us are jumping into Zoom daily meetings, for work and beyond," said Silverman. “We are in a new normal and we are personally exploring ways to stay connected and productive at work and in our home lives. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we believe we have a series that not only brings humor and comfort during this troubled time, but will also be an inventive and enduring comedy in the workplace for years to come. ”

Created by Lieberstein and the Propagate / Big Breakfast team, the series is set around a prodigy boss who, in an effort to ensure the connectivity and productivity of his staff, asks everyone to virtually interact and work face-to-face throughout day.

"Start with the comedy in the office, lose the office and you will be left with the comedy. The math works," Lieberstein joked.

Lieberstein will be executive producing alongside Silverman and Owens. Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey of Big Breakfast and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate will also serve as executive producers.

Lieberstein and Silverman shared on The office & # 39;s 2006 Emmy wins Best Comedy Series. Lieberstein, who also co-starred The office, went on to serve as executive producer on two other comedy series in the workplace, The news room Y Ghost

Recent Propagate credits include the Hillary documentary that premiered in Sundance and Berlin and now airs on Hulu as well as unscripted November 13: attack on Paris, haunted Y Joke meetings for Netflix, In search of Y Kings of pain for the History Channel and the upcoming Notre Dame documentary for ABC, along with the script Blood and treasure Y Broke for CBS, Charmed for The CW and Emma Y Wireless for Quibi