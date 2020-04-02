Epic Games Reveals New Spyjinx Mobile Game In Collaboration With J.J. Abrams bad robot games

Fortnite Creator Epic has revealed a new mobile game developed in collaboration with J.J. Abrams' game development company Bad Robot Games, a spin-off from its production studio Bad Robot that was formed in 2018 with funds from Epic Tencent investor. Abrams previously collaborated with Epic to release a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker inside Fortnite.

The title, called Spyjinx, is a secret agent adventure and action adventure game that seems to allow you to build your own hideout, level up your character and compete in some kind of online multiplayer to take on other players. It seems he borrows a lot from the artistic style of Fortnite, specifically the recent second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 that also happens to be espionage and secret agent.

Not much additional information about Spyjinx beyond the brief description of their topic and some screenshots that the companies shared. But Epic said yesterday that it will launch a beta test in Malaysia on iOS, and Australia will follow soon after.

"Set in a secret world of espionage, exciting heists, and high-tech gadgets, Spyjinx is a unique blend of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and face-to-face multiplayer. Your goal? Become the ultimate Mastermind spy, "says the game's description.