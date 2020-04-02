EPA's latest coronavirus warning is about flushing the toilet – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a11% %MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a12%

The Environmental Protection Agency urges Americans to avoid rinsing disinfectant wipes and other types of cleaning materials with pre-applied chemicals and cleaners.

Wipes like these do not break down as easily as toilet paper and can cause serious problems in the sewer system and the waste treatment process.

The EPA says that sanitizing wipes and other similar products should be thrown in the trash instead of the toilet.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As the threat of the new coronavirus spread around the world, many buyers in the United States began storing cleaning supplies. Disinfectant wipes and disinfectants were high on many Americans' shopping lists, and now the Environmental Protection Agency deals with those products in the most unfortunate way. Apparently, people have been throwing them in the bathroom.

The EPA recently issued a bulletin asking Americans to just throw away the toilet paper, along with anything else that your body needs to put in the toilet bowl and avoid throwing things like sanitizing wipes. These wipes, the EPA emphasizes, are not intended to be rinsed and should instead be disposed of in the trash after use.

%MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a13% %MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a14%

It is understandable that people may be confused about where to get rid of disinfecting wipes, as they are very similar to the things we normally wash. However, the material is very different from your standard toilet paper roll, and does not break down in the same way. Instead, it stays much longer and has the potential to cause serious clogs and backups in the sewer system.

%MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a15% %MINIFYHTMLb89555438bb4cc86068545175052e84a16%

"Unloading only the toilet paper helps ensure that toilets, pipes, sewer systems, and septic systems continue to function properly to safely manage our nation's wastewater," reads the EPA newsletter. "While EPA encourages you to disinfect your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, never wash disinfectant wipes or other non-washable items. These simple steps will keep sanitized surfaces and wastewater management systems working for all Americans. "

Obviously, many more disinfecting wipes are used across the country than is typical. People have been flushing these things down the toilets for a long time, but while sewer systems and waste treatment facilities can handle the occasional flush, a large influx of problem wipes is obviously creating some problems. At a time when so many people work from home and presumably disinfect everything in sight, the problem has reached a point where the EPA had to say something about it.

"Repairing these backups is costly and takes time and resources to ensure that wastewater management systems are working properly," explains the bulletin. "EPA thanks the wastewater companies and their workforce for their courageous efforts at a time when resources may be depleted. Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. "

Image Source: Mint Images / Shutterstock