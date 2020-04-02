England international Jade Moore joins Orlando Pride of the FA WSL Reading team | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLbcf6b6d0cd4011d5dcf794c182fcb3f611% %MINIFYHTMLbcf6b6d0cd4011d5dcf794c182fcb3f612%





Jade Moore made 53 appearances in three seasons for Reading.

England Women midfielder Jade Moore left Reading Women to join the NWSL Orlando Pride team.

The 29-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the Royals and is moving to the United States on an initial one-year contract.

Moore will connect with World Cup winner Alex Morgan in Orlando, as well as Brazil's six-time FIFA Player of the Year Marta.

"I think one of the most important things for me is that this is a new challenge, a new league," said Moore.

"I am very excited about that, coming abroad and getting out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world."

"When this happened, he checked each box for what he wanted in the next part of my career."

Moore made his international debut for England in 2012

The move reunites Moore with Pride chief Marc Skinner, who he previously worked with when the couple was in the city of Birmingham.

Skinner is delighted with the capture of England's 50 cap international, who he insists will give Orlando's midfield a completely different dimension.

"In a nutshell, Jade is the complete midfielder," Skinner said.

"She possesses great ability to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game, and her ability to not only read the game well, but destroy attacks before they begin, they will bring much-needed dynamics to our midfield." .

"We are very excited to bring her to the club and look forward to seeing her purple when we play again."