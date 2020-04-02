Engineer arrested for derailing train near USNS Mercy, ship claimed as part of "government takeover,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A train engineer at the Los Angeles port was arrested Wednesdayfor allegedly derailing a full-speed locomotive near the USNS Mercy hospital ship that is used to relieve hospital beds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro, was charged in a criminal complaint with a federal train demolition charge, which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court claims Moreno admitted to authorities in two separate interviews that he intentionally derailed and crashed the PHL train near Mercy on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Moreno was arrested some time later and turned over to FBI agents early Wednesday morning.

According to the complaint, Moreno ran the train off the tracks before hitting a series of barriers, finally coming to rest more than 250 yards from the Mercy.

There were no injuries and no damage to Mercy was reported. The train leaked fuel that required a cleanup of hazardous materials.

Prosecutors say a California Highway Patrol officer witnessed the accident before arresting Moreno as he fled the scene.

The CHP officer who witnessed the accident reported seeing "the train collide with a concrete barrier at the end of the track, collide with a steel barrier, collide with a wire fence, slide through a parking lot, slide through of another batch full of gravel and crush on a second wire fence, "according to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

According to court documents, Moreno allegedly told the CHP officer: “You only have this opportunity once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don't know what's going on here. Now they will.

During an initial interview with port police, prosecutors say Moreno admitted to crashing the train, saying that he suspected Mercy and believed it had an alternative purpose related to COVID-19, such as a "government takeover."

Moreno later stated in a second interview with FBI agents that "he did it out of a desire to,quot; wake people up, "" according to the affidavit. "Moreno stated that he thought the U.S.N.S. Mercy was

suspicious and did not believe "the ship is what they say it is,quot; ".

The affidavit indicates that the port police reviewed the video of the train cabin, which showed that the locomotive was clearly moving at a rapid pace before colliding with various barriers and nearly colliding with at least three carriages.

A second video shows Moreno in the cabin with a flare lit, the document alleges.

A spokesman for the company that owns the train issued a statement that said in part:

Yesterday afternoon, we received the news that at approximately 12:35, a PHL locomotive pulling a railroad car was traveling at high speed, and exited the end of a dead end in the Port of Los Angeles. Fortunately there were no injuries. The train engineer has been arrested and charged, and we are fully cooperating with all authorities as they proceed with their investigation. PHL has resumed normal operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. "

The accident should not change operations at the Mercy in any way and the patients are still being accepted, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday night.

Moreno was expected to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday afternoon.