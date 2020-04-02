Empty hotels. Idle tourist buses. The pandemic is devastating tourism.

MEXICO CITY – There were major hurricanes and the 2008 global financial crisis. There was a September 11 and a series of regional health problems, from SARS to Zika.

But over the decades that he has been involved in the tourism business in the Caribbean island nation of Sint Maarten, Emil Lee has never remotely seen anything like the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A switch went off," said Lee, whose family manages a hotel in Sint Maarten, which shares a 34-square-mile island with the French territory Saint-Martin. "And now there is no tourism."

The global travel and tourism industry is in danger.

Layoffs in the sector are increasing at a staggering rate of one million jobs per day, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, a London-based industry group, with up to 75 million jobs at "immediate risk." The industry could lose up to $ 2.1 trillion in business by the end of the year, the council said.