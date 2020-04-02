Empty hotels. Idle tourist buses. The pandemic is devastating tourism.

MEXICO CITY – There were major hurricanes and the 2008 global financial crisis. There was a September 11 and a series of regional health problems, from SARS to Zika.
But over the decades that he has been involved in the tourism business in the Caribbean island nation of Sint Maarten, Emil Lee has never remotely seen anything like the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"A switch went off," said Lee, whose family manages a hotel in Sint Maarten, which shares a 34-square-mile island with the French territory Saint-Martin. "And now there is no tourism."
The global travel and tourism industry is in danger.
Layoffs in the sector are increasing at a staggering rate of one million jobs per day, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, a London-based industry group, with up to 75 million jobs at "immediate risk." The industry could lose up to $ 2.1 trillion in business by the end of the year, the council said.
Borders have been closed, planes inactive, cruise ships docked, tourist buses parked, and hotels, restaurants, bars, theaters, and museums closed. Tourist sites that only a few weeks ago were filled with visitors are now eerily still.
In the Caribbean, the impact is already feeling particularly profound. No other region in the world is so dependent on tourism.
And among the countries and territories of the region, Sint Maarten stands out, a mostly autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Tourism represents more than 80 percent of its gross domestic product, according to the latest statistics from the World Tourism Organization, a United Nations agency.
At the beginning of the year, the nation's tourism industry leaders had every reason to be hopeful in the months ahead.
The country that has a population of approximately 41,000, had almost regained balance after being Hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017. The storm damaged most of the nation's buildings and paralyzed the airport, before crossing the Caribbean and destroying other islands on its way.
But after two years of energy reconstruction, the tourism sector in Sint Maarten recorded a strong December and January, and authorities hoped 2020 would be a good year.
Then the pandemic took root and the flow of tourists to the Caribbean and other places dried up.
At the middle of March, The Sint Maarten government began banning visitors from the United States and Europe. A week later, all inbound flights carrying passengers were banned, effectively cutting the lifeblood of the local economy.
Hotels on the island are now empty, except for the strange tourist who decided that staying in Sint Maarten was preferable to returning home. The once bustling boardwalk is quiet, and the beaches are still quiet.
Restaurants have closed to everyone except takeout and delivery, non-essential businesses have been closed and there is a night curfew.
"We have been accumulating numbers here, and we are terrified," said Lorraine Talmi, chairwoman of the board of the Sint Maarten Hospitality and Commerce Association.
According to a survey of nearly 600 companies, he said, the group estimates that about 45 percent of the private sector workforce in Sint Maarten will be laid off within three to six months. And that's the best case scenario.
Many business owners in the tourism industry have few, if any, cash reserves after burning savings to pay for reconstruction efforts after Hurricane Irma, Talmi said.
"It is a real kick to the teeth," he said. "We were on the path of getting back together, and now that will not be possible."
Mr. Lee said that his family's 51-unit property, the Princess Heights Hotel, which he owns in part, was still open, though mostly inactive. Several state workers in the Netherlands have continued to occupy a handful of units, but the rest of the hotel rooms are dark.
While most hotels in Sint Maarten have been forced to lay off staff, Princess Heights has not. But the hours of its workers have been reduced.
"This is the first time I have seen hotels close due to lack of business," said Lee, former Sint Maarten minister of health, labor and social affairs. "Even after Irma we managed to maintain a certain level of economic activity."
He thinks Princess Heights can weather the recession until the end of the year. "If Christmas passes, then you should see how you restructure," he said.
However, most companies in Sint Maarten may not be as fortunate.
"The last four months," said Lee, "I don't know how they are going to survive."
Similar difficulties are affecting the rest of the Caribbean, and the unpredictable nature of the crisis worsens further.
"With a hurricane, you could damage or destroy much of your infrastructure, but it's an event and it ends, and you begin recovery almost immediately," said Johnson JohnRose, communications specialist for the Caribbean Tourism Organization, a trade group Based in Barbados. "This one, you don't know when it's ending."
Across the region, hotel occupancy has plummeted in recent weeks and is expected to drop to near zero by the end of this week, said Frank J. Comito, executive director and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association with based in Miami.
Some governments are fighting to help cushion the impact on the tourism sector.
In Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, the tourism minister, said the government planned to support businesses and employees through cash transfers, special grants, deferred loan payments and new lines of credit.
"We are aware of the challenges and effects of this pandemic as activities stop and questions about job security arise," he said.
On the Caribbean coast of Mexico, where many hotels have closed and thousands of workers have been laid off, the Quintana Roo state government has begun delivering basic supplies and food baskets to those who recently lost their jobs, said Rafael Ortega Ramírez, president of the chamber of commerce in the tourist city of Cancun.
The government and chamber of commerce are also trying to help workers obtain severance packages from their former employers. And Mexico's federal government is working on its own aid plan, which can provide loans to small businesses in both the formal and The informal economy.
"It is as if we had an open tap from which a massive stream of water used to come, and now it has closed, and we only have a few drops," Ortega said.
In Sint Maarten, some leaders in the tourism sector have floating ideas to ensure community relief.
Lee said he hoped that the World Bank, which runs a trust fund for post-hurricane reconstruction on his island, can speed up disbursements. Others seek the Netherlands government for a new bailout.
But for now, residents are preparing for months of duress and uncertainty.
"You have to bend down, you have to be fiscally and financially responsible, you have to reduce your expenses to a minimum," said Ricardo Pérez, general manager of the Oyster Bay Beach Resort and Coral Beach Club.
"Who knows what the industry will look like out of this?" he said. "Is this a fatal blow? Or is it a blow that will take a long time to get out of?
Paulina Villegas contributed reporting.