Eli Apple, Raiders unable to reach an agreement; Apple remains a free agent

A little over two weeks after Eli Apple was reported to be signing with the Raiders, it turned out that the two sides were unable to reach a deal, leaving Apple still an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Apple had agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders on March 18, and Apple itself posted the deal on Instagram, saying it was "excited to start a new journey as a Raider." The post has been removed and on Thursday Schefter reported the deal had failed. He did not give a reason.

The 24-year-old Apple has shown promise in his four NFL seasons with three interceptions and 33 passes defended, but he has also struggled to play unmarked. He led the Saints with 11 penalties in 2019 and 10 penalties in 2018 after joining the team in Week 8, ESPN noted.

Apple would join a Raiders defense that had already signed former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, former Rams linebacker Cory Littleton, former Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins, former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath and former Buccaneers defensive end Carl Nassib. Now, you will have to go back to the drawing board and find another new team.