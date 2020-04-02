El Paso Doctor returns to work after being suspended for wearing N95 mask in hallways – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An El Paso doctor, Dr. Henrk Nikicicz, returns to his job at the University Medical Center after being suspended for wearing an N95 mask in the hospital hallway.

"Since I know that in El Paso the virus was already here, the virus is in the community, I took steps to protect myself against COVID-19 infection," Nikicicz said in an interview with ABC-7. Nikicicz, who suffers from asthma and hypertension, wore the mask when he saw a group of people walking toward him in the hospital hallway.

Nikicicz was reportedly suspended for violating the hospital's policy of not wearing protective masks in public areas and told that he was at risk of losing his job. "Wearing that mask is essential to me," Dr. Nikicicz told the New York Times.

Now Dr. Nikicicz has been added to the schedule again after the New York Times contacted the hospital, and UMC is contesting the claim that he was suspended.

“His supervisor told the anesthesiologist on numerous occasions not to wear the N95 surgical mask while not in the operating room area or while treating patients with infectious diseases. He carried the N95 in common areas, general hallways, etc. "A spokesperson told ABC 7. The spokesperson confirmed that Nikicicz was removed from the schedule but only for one day.

The spokesperson also added that UMC staff may wear simple surgical masks in public areas, but not the N95 mask as the hospital is trying to keep them.