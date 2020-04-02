Eddie Jones extends England's contract until World Cup 2023 | Rugby Union News

Jones: "I never thought that coming here four years ago would be a second four years, but the circumstances are correct,quot;





Eddie Jones to lead England during his 2023 World Cup campaign

England head coach Eddie Jones has signed a new contract that will keep him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones, 60, was hired until July 2021, but had been arguing about his future since losing the World Cup final to South Africa in 2019.

He is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £ 750,000, although he accepted a salary cut of more than 25 percent last month after the suspension of rugby due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After signing his new agreement, Jones acknowledged the "difficult time,quot; that the world is currently facing and also admitted that he originally did not plan to stay in England's job for that long.

He said: "The extension is a great honor for me, but in the current environment it is correct to recognize the difficult moment facing the world.

Jones led England to a 3-0 series victory in Australia in 2016

"We are all looking forward to the time when we can get back to playing rugby and using sport as a force for good to bring people together again."

"I never thought that coming here four years ago would be doing a second four years, but the circumstances are correct."

"Obviously it is important to the team that we continue to improve and my focus will be solely on that."

Jones also repeated his goal of making England the "biggest,quot; side in the history of the sport, saying: "I am excited to raise the bar again. We have a great team. Four years ago we set out to be the best team in the world. and unfortunately we lost it for 80 minutes.

England was beaten by South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final

"Now we want to be the team that is remembered as the best team that has seen the game. It is a great ambition, but I think we are capable of doing it."

"We have players with a better reputation, we have a team that is expected to perform well, so it is a great opportunity to keep moving forward."

In addition to reaching the World Cup final, Jones has had two Six Nations titles to his name since joining England in 2015, as well as the highest win rate (78%) of any England coach.

Sweeney: & # 39; Understanding & # 39; achieved after the World Cup

Bill Sweeney, executive director of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), revealed an "understanding,quot; about a new deal with Jones reached shortly after last year's World Cup in Japan.

RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney said everyone in the organization was & # 39; excited & # 39; for the future under Jones

He said: "In exceptionally difficult times, we are pleased to share good news. We are delighted that Eddie continues as head coach to lead England's campaign to lead us to the Rugby World Cup 2023."

"The progress shown by England since 2015 has been indisputable and having presented the youngest team to play in a World Cup final, we know that further growth is possible. We are all excited about what this team can do and with Eddie leading The team is very important to us.

"We reached an agreement shortly after returning from Japan, but there were a few things we wanted to make sure they worked for both sides."