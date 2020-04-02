Ed Smith says England wants Moeen Ali to return to Cricket Test – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f11% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f12%

"He wants to access the greatest amount of talent and the individual case of Moeen is that he is a very valuable, respected and talented English player,quot;





%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f13% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f14%











3:37



National coach Ed Smith says he tells England players that they have been eliminated or removed to the configuration.

National coach Ed Smith says he tells England players that they have been eliminated or removed to the configuration.

%MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f15% %MINIFYHTML6fba8180f60235d6592a2c8b6f1db18f16%

Ed Smith said he was desperate not to lose Moeen Ali as a test cricketer while discussing the art of the team at the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

England national team coach Smith and fellow selector James Taylor teamed up with host Michael Atherton for a show that you can listen to on the following player or by downloading: iTunes | Spotify | Spreaker

The all-rounder Ali is on a self-imposed break from test cricket after losing his central red ball contract after being removed from the game five days after the first ash test last summer.

But Smith said he hopes the 32-year-old, still involved in England's white ball squads, will return to all his forms as he explains how the player-selector relationship works.

"Definitely not," Smith said about whether he wanted to move on from Moeen. "He wants access to as much talent and the individual case of Moeen is that he is a very valuable, respected and talented English player. We would like him to be at his best and available for all formats."

"The same applies to England cricket in general. You want to bring talent back to the table instead of throwing things away and putting lines on people. That's not the way we operate."

There are three selectors, myself, James and the head coach. Ashley (Giles) sits down, and absolutely, the captain is central to all of that conversation, making both Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. I am very convinced that you have to have the captain there and he must be involved at all times. Ed Smith

"In the case of Moeen, James (Taylor) and I went to see him in Birmingham late last year and we had a very natural conversation over a cup of tea."

"It shouldn't feel like a distance between the selector and the player. They understand that we have to make a decision and we understand that they are not always going to like it, but they should be able to have a conversation."

"We say, 'If you want to have a talk tomorrow, that's fine too.' We're not going anywhere. Every day of our lives we are professionally committed to trying to select the best England team we can."

"When there is a change in a team, when someone enters or leaves, the player must listen first. That is not always possible, sometimes things come out and that is frustrating."

Moeen Ali admitted to Sky Sports earlier this year that he was so low that he expected to be dumped during the ashes.

"After a selection meeting, it is I who call the player who leaves or enters before it is publicly announced and there is a press conference."

Smith also developed how the character of a cricket player takes into account when selecting players, a trait that he says is not easy to distinguish.

"The character is not binary, he is not 'got it, he is not.' That is clearly not appropriate, just as physical strength does not work that way," added the former hitter from Kent, Middlesex and England.

"There is a spectrum even when we have agreed on what we mean by mental force, which is very difficult to define."

The character is almost impossible to measure numerically, but what we like to see is how many games these individuals are winning for their side, either with bat or ball. Adapting to the situation, breaking through, taking the game to the opposition, showing the character in different ways. James Taylor

"I think you are looking for a broader understanding than someone who has an opinion about a player and that player is canceled forever."

"Human beings are subtle, they develop at different rates and you should always have an open mind as a selector so that some can become more resistant and show more character at different stages of their lives.

"As a selection panel, we have sometimes made bold decisions about young players. There were five players aged 24 and under at Test XI in South Africa, which has never happened in the history of English cricket."

PODCAST: Joe Root Special The England Test captain talks about beating South Africa, the World Cup victory and the dance of Mark Wood!

"It is easier to make an apparently bold decision if you know a lot about that young player, everything about the cricket they have played and if they have been evaluated by different people: teammates, opponents, coaches, opposition coaches, scouts, selectors.

"It doesn't feel so discouraging and you feel the confidence and character are there and that player will probably do just fine. You never know how that day will play out, but you have more information than you could have had."

Also on the Sky Cricket Podcast …

– How Smith chose Taylor as selector as he wanted to surround himself with brave and brave people who challenged him

– The selection process in detail and how Smith wants to make selectors more responsible and available

– The vital role that Mo Bobat, who is now Performance Director at the ECB, has played in identifying and developing talent and the role of Smith's scouts in England

– How Smith and Taylor would feel about England being able to play test games and white ball games on the same day that cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic