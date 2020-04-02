Dylan Walsh Joins CW Series Based on DC Characters – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb11% %MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb12%

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Walsh is established as a regular series against Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman and Lois, CW's direct drama about the iconic DC couple from The flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman and Lois It revolves around the world's most famous superhero and comic book's most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

%MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb13% %MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb14%

Walsh will play Samuel Lane, a mindless army general who is determined to keep the United States and the world safe from all threats, from this world or beyond. Lane is a workaholic who demands nothing but excellence from everyone in his life.

%MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb15% %MINIFYHTML81094f4122940627d6bf7cfc7b230adb16% Related story The CW sets summer release dates for & # 39; Masters of Illusion & # 39 ;, & # 39; Penn & Teller: Fool Us & # 39 ;, & # 39; Bulletproof & # 39; and & # 39; Burden of Truth & # 39;

The role was played on a recurring basis by Glenn Morshower at the CW Supergirl The character was portrayed by Michael Ironside in Smallville and by Denis Arndt and then Harve Presnell in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Former Flash showrunner executive executive helbing produces Superman and Lois with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns through Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was scheduled to film the pilot episode during the regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the remainder of its order of 13 episodes in the summer, will now go straight to series production after all pilot production was suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This marks Walsh's return to CW and WBTV after co-starring as Lucy Hale's father in the series. Life sentence.

Perhaps best known for his starring roles on FX Nip / Tuck and CBS / A & E Unforgettable, Walsh can currently be seen in a recurring role on CBS. " Blue blood. Her other recent recurring roles include ABC. Cavalier whiskey and NBC Law and order: SVU. Walsh is represented by APA and manager Bob McGowan.