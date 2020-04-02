Duc's restaurant in Woodbury donates to first responders' families each week: "Be nice to each other,quot; – Up News Info

Duke Kim grew up in Vietnam and lived temporarily in a refugee camp before coming to the United States with his family. He was raised by his single mother with four children.

"She always taught me to be kind and do good to others as much as you can," said Kim.

That message of kindness seems to have stuck with Kim, now a restaurant owner and chef at Duc’s Restaurant in Woodbury.

When COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota, he offered a meal at the home for a family of first responders.

"We make dinner for them and they say there's a check here, please pay it," said Kim.

He chose another family. But again they would pay and ask that it be passed to them.

"Everyone wants to help other people," said Kim.

Kim decided to pass it on by giving more. The restaurant now donates $ 500 in food, on gift cards, every week.

Kim takes nominations from the community to choose a small non-profit company that might need a little help getting dinner off the to-do list.

"One less thing to worry about is making food for your family," said Kim.

Kim says the restaurant has always been full of takeaways before the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are getting stronger, so we want to help pay for it, that is the idea," he said.

A message from mothers to their child will now help feed hundreds in a time of need.

"Let's be nice to each other."

