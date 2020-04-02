Drew McIntyre talks about his 13-year journey from being fired by WWE to heading WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar

On Saturday and Sunday, WWE will present WrestleMania 36 from its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the best games will be Drew McIntyre, challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

It is unknown what day McIntyre and Lesnar will face, but it is expected to be the starter of the night.

McIntyre, 34, was considered "The Chosen One,quot; by WWE President Vince McMahon when he first signed with the organization in 2007 at age 21. Things did not go as planned, and McIntyre was released in 2014.

The 6-5, 265 pound reinvented himself and became one of the best on the independent scene. In doing so, he caught the attention of WWE executives, and McIntyre returned to the company in April 2017 at NXT Takeover: Orlando.

After winning the NXT championship and returning to the main roster, McIntyre is now at the top of the pile and taking over WWE's biggest draw in the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Days away from WrestleMania 36, ​​McIntyre extensively discussed with Sporting News his rise from the latrine to the attic and his defining moment for his career.

(Editor's Note: This interview was edited for its length and clarity).

SPORT NEWS: I was recently watching WrestleMania 30 and I see you at the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royale. What do you remember about that WrestleMania?

DREW McINTYRE: That was not me. That was my evil twin brother, who was very out of shape and didn't even get a proper tan for WrestleMania. He is terrible. But yes, that was me. It is very rare to see it because I also saw it (laughs). I do remember, especially looking at it now, something I was thinking about at the time. And I remember, somehow in my mind, I was thinking, "Man, I should be doing a lot more, Vince (McMahon) should give me more opportunities." Looking at myself now, realizing how I was thinking at the time, "Man, I wouldn't give that guy opportunities because that guy wasn't working as hard as he could have. Not just in the gym, etc., but outside of the ring. "It's strange to see myself and know that in my head, I was thinking that I was being wasted. I could have been doing more. In hindsight, it shouldn't have been. I needed to get away from the company, I needed to rebuild and have a better perspective.

SN: When you were in the Indies, you had a fantastic career while racing around the world. Where do you think your career would be if you were not released in 2014?

DM: Not where I am now, that's for sure. I think for various reasons, I think it would be difficult to get to where I am now without being away, without the WWE microscope turned on. I was allowed to grow and test things and fail on a smaller stage and apply the lessons I learned to WWE without that image (and) the pressure of WWE. I did a lot with my friends in Scotland, who support me so much. Initially, I had to build that trust until I became a leading artist worldwide, and a trusted one at that. I think if you switched me from the 3MB guy to fight for the WWE title, fans wouldn't have bought it because of the way I positioned myself for so long. I don't think there is any way to do it for me back then. Maybe we could have, but for the fans, they certainly wouldn't have accepted me without leaving and rebuilding. I was rebuilt from scratch. When they released me, it was about 20 feet deep and I had to dig up 20 feet from scratch and start from there.

SN: After an NXT run in April 2017, he returned the main roster the following year. They put you in a high-profile position from the jump that included being on a top show with Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania. When did you click that you have a real shot at WrestleMania 36 main event, because those venues are only for a select few?

DM: I can't say, "Oh my gosh, I never expected this to happen,quot; because it was the goal all along, especially in the last five, six years of hard work. My long-term goal was, like, three years after planning to be in the title match at WrestleMania. I was aiming more for next year. He didn't want to think too far as he used to when he was younger. I used to think too far and those things never happened. These are long-term goals.

In my head, a few months ago things started to click, some pieces of the puzzle. I didn't know where they were going, but now things are going well. I was always in featured games, but not as the featured boy. And then all of a sudden they gave me more microphone time and I started being myself and the crowd started responding. I was having fun and the crowd was having fun with me. I was still kicking ass, since that's what I do. Fans started digging that organically even though I was technically the bad guy. I got there just in time for the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar was dominating everyone (and) when I eliminated it, it took me to a different level. Then when I won the Rumble and people cheered for me, it all occurred to me because Edge was eliminated before Roman Reigns and he had just returned after nine years and fans could have kindled that match. But they stayed with me and they were with me and during this trip and the pieces began to come together this year. I am so excited that I am ahead of schedule.

SN: Brock Lesnar is the boy. It has done everything. He is the former UFC heavyweight champion, the NCAA heavyweight champion, what he has done in WWE and is almost on the Minnesota Vikings starting list without playing football since school high school. What does it mean to you to face the guy who is considered "the boy,quot; not only by fans, but also by the casual fan who only sees WWE from time to time?

DM: He is the boy. He is the special attraction. Not only in the land of professional wrestling, but in life, he is one of the meanest men who has ever walked the planet. He tried to laugh at football and got to the last cut and had that accident, so he was not 100 percent. This is not functional. He knew wrestling and needed to work on his shot, but he thought he would try the UFC. He won the title twice. He was a different level of athlete, a different level of a human being. When I was out of the company, I used the image of fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania as motivation because now I can learn to visualize and see things in my head outside of the company. It was the biggest type of fight. I have to train for him. Brock Lesnar is the biggest draw. He is so unpredictable in the ring. You have to look credible standing in front of him. There is nothing worse than a casual fanatic seeing someone standing in front of someone and laughing.

I was able to stand up in front of everyone and look just as good against them, especially in the gym. I have to make sure my intensity is in the ring. It was always good, but even more (than that) because it is very intense in the ring. Paul Heyman on the microphone is one of the best of all time, so I had to be able to verbalize. That's what I cannibalize from what I saw as the No. 1 scenario in wrestling, and that was type No. 1. That pushed me forward. The fact that (what) I used years ago as an additional motivation is materializing right now. The fact that I came face to face with Brock a few weeks ago in Brooklyn and people didn't laugh. Instead, they gasped and said, "OMG, he's looking at Brock." I was imagining, framing and preparing for this moment, since that would be the ideal situation. The ideal situation is happening, and it is happening at WrestleMania for the WWE title.

SN: What would it mean to you to become the first Scottish fighter to become the WWE Champion?

DM: All. That was my goal before signing with WWE and since I was a kid. It's just not being the (first) Scottish-born (champion) even though it's really cool as there are only about 5 million Scots in the world which is insane considering our unique history. But he would be the first Briton to win it for Scotland. And being from England, he would be the first person in the United Kingdom with Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It would be a very, very special deal, as the first person in the UK to win the Royal Rumble, become the first person to win the WWE title and inspire people there to show, "Hey, you know, it seems a long way off, and it looks like an American thing. "

But is not. It is global and if you work hard enough you can achieve anything. Look at Drew McIntyre.