Home Entertainment Drew Barrymore takes on Stella McCartney's "Stair Challenge,quot;

Drew Barrymore takes on Stella McCartney's "Stair Challenge,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Drew Barrymore takes on Stella McCartney's "Stair Challenge"
%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058811% %MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058812%

When you've been encouraged to stay active while you take shelter in place during a pandemic, you can become Kevin McCallister …

Designer Stella McCartney This week she posted on her Instagram page a video of her using a mattress like a sled to slide down a ladder, writing: "DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME! My ladder keeps me busy … what are you guys doing to fill the stair? time? x Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #StellaStaircase "

%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058813%%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058814%

drew Barrymore did no Heed his warning and he took it instead as a challenge. However, his own sledging attempt, using a multi-colored lint mat, was not as successful.

%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058815% %MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058816%

"Oh God, Stella, you're the only person on the planet I'm going to jump down the stairs for," he said. "This is not going well. I don't think this is how it's supposed to look. Why do you always look so cool? I hope this is satisfying."

"@stellamccartney for you, I'll try anything … Challenge #StellaStaircase! @jimmyfallon I nominate you to try later! #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision,quot;.

"@DrewBarrymore took up the challenge of my ladder … in a much safer way, luckily!" McCartney wrote. "How are you (safely) using your steps or stairs? Show me using #StellaStaircase and I'll send you something for the best! X Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #DrewBarrymore,quot;

Your movement, Jimmy Fallon.

Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058817%%MINIFYHTML7675ef8e63c3bf021129e845ccc1058818%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©