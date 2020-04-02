Drew Barrymore takes on Stella McCartney's "Stair Challenge,quot;

When you've been encouraged to stay active while you take shelter in place during a pandemic, you can become Kevin McCallister …

Designer Stella McCartney This week she posted on her Instagram page a video of her using a mattress like a sled to slide down a ladder, writing: "DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME! My ladder keeps me busy … what are you guys doing to fill the stair? time? x Stella #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision #StellaMcCartney #StellaStaircase "

drew Barrymore did no Heed his warning and he took it instead as a challenge. However, his own sledging attempt, using a multi-colored lint mat, was not as successful.

"Oh God, Stella, you're the only person on the planet I'm going to jump down the stairs for," he said. "This is not going well. I don't think this is how it's supposed to look. Why do you always look so cool? I hope this is satisfying."

"@stellamccartney for you, I'll try anything … Challenge #StellaStaircase! @jimmyfallon I nominate you to try later! #StellaCommUnity #Stellavision,quot;.