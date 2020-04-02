Dr. Anthony Fauci to Coach K on USA USA Facing coronavirus: "We are not even at halftime,quot;

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leaders in the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), again ventured into the world of sports on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLe6fe7a8674cddc181f2068856c9244ec11% %MINIFYHTMLe6fe7a8674cddc181f2068856c9244ec12%

He appeared as a guest on Duke's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski's "SiriusXM Radio,quot; radio show "Basketball and Beyond," a week after he made a well-received Q,amp;A video with Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

At the beginning of the interview with Krzyzewski, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked to put the status of the US response to the pandemic in a basketball context ("Are we winning?" It was part of what Coach K asked the former high school point guard.) Fauci's answer can be divided into three main points:

This will not end quickly

"The game will continue for several weeks, Coach K," said Fauci. "The problem is that we have a large country and we have different metropolitan areas."

"We are not yet at the point where we are turning the corner and we are getting to the corner (that is, flattening the so-called,quot; curve "of cases) and going down like a country," added Fauci. "There are some cities that have not yet started to grow and it is our absolute responsibility to make sure that in those cities people understand what they must do to avoid that explosive surge that New York City has seen, that New Orleans has seen, that parts of New Jersey have seen Detroit and so on. "

MORE: Six things we learned from Stephen Curry's questions and answers with Dr. Fauci

The country must be unforgiving.

"If you want to make the basketball analogy, we now have a team that is a very powerful team, and that is the virus, and what we have to do is we have to play a full court press. I mean, we cannot leave take the ball on the ground to make it drip. We just have to be on them, "he said. "I mean, that's what we really have to do, because that's the only tool we have right now."

You need to mount a big rally

"We are not even at halftime, Coach K. We are just fighting," Fauci said. "What would be really nice, to continue the analogy, is that if we can stay alone and then when we come back in the second half, we just go up in flames. And that's what we really need to do; otherwise, this is going to be very, very harmful to us as a society. "

There have been 188,172 reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 3,873 deaths reported in the US. USA Since the disease was first detected in the country in January, according to the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Krzyzewski's half-hour interview with Fauci also touched on topics such as support for health workers; how national leaders can improve messaging; the daily work of the White House coronavirus task force, of which Fauci is a member; the use of protective masks and the seriousness with which the United States should take the next coronavirus outbreak, which could occur in a few months.

"When we put this in this first cycle, we have to be much better prepared in the next season, which may be next fall, next winter, who knows? We can never allow it to settle. We did this the first time. Yes We do this with better preparation for identification tests with a vaccine and even hopefully with some treatments that could really work, and we'll probably know in the coming months if we have any treatments that work. "

Near the end, Fauci reinforced a point he made earlier about young people who need to follow social distancing guidelines and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to people who are most vulnerable.

"It is a very fearsome enemy and that is why we have to stop when we say that we try to make sure we don't facilitate the spread by doing the kind of physical interactions with people in crowds and things like that can actually promote transmission rather than suppress it (ing), "he said.