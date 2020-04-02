Dr. Anthony Fauci The sexiest man alive? The new petition says yes, and People magazine may think so too!

Change.org has launched a petition for People magazine to name Dr. Anthony Fauci as their "Sexiest Man Alive,quot; by 2020. A woman named Sandra Martin started the petition, which has since gone viral. In his description of Dr. Fauci's nomination, he mentioned that for "sapiophiles,quot; and many others, Dr. Fauci is the ultimate "sexiest man alive in 2020." A sapiophile is a person who is attracted to intelligence rather than appearance. Dr. Fauci has become a celebrity in his own right, as he offers hard-hitting facts to the American people about the Coronavirus pandemic while also offering reassurance that the nation will get through this.

For example, he has announced that up to 240,000 can die and that he and the CDC are discussing whether everyone should wear face masks when they are outside, all without instilling fear or panic into the population. Counter Dr. Fauci's method of delivery with some of the others who have spoken publicly about the Coronavirus, and you will quickly see that when it comes to who can convey the forceful and sobering truth and still manage to inspire hope, it is often Dr. He and Fauci alone.

%MINIFYHTML03656918a7aa4a910f159447ccb64d2211% %MINIFYHTML03656918a7aa4a910f159447ccb64d2212%

The petition is looking for 1,500 signatures and at the time of writing it has 1,113, which shows that it will easily reach its goal.

You can see the description of Dr. Anthony Fauci People Magazine's World's Most Living Man for 2020 petition below.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci is the United States' leading infectious disease expert. His tireless work to educate and support Americans has affected us all. His comforting and intelligent behavior has helped lessen our national anxiety. He tells her truth to power, a strength few have right now. His kind face and manner of speech bring calm during the storm. To sapophiles and many others, he is the sexiest man alive in 2020. "

People Magazine: Live Dr. Anthony Fauci's Sexiest Man People Magazine – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/O4wICz9j3d through @Change – charissevanhorn (@charissemarievh) April 2, 2020

What do you think of the petition? Are you going to sign it? Do you agree with those who find comfort in Dr. Fauci's approach?

Ad %MINIFYHTML03656918a7aa4a910f159447ccb64d2280% %MINIFYHTML03656918a7aa4a910f159447ccb64d2280%

Do you think People magazine should name Dr. Fauci as the sexiest man alive by 2020?



Post views:

3