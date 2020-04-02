Dr. Anthony Fauci hints that Americans may need to wear masks in the fight against choroanvirus as President Trump says to cover his face with a scarf

%MINIFYHTMLcb522e16ce3e76d119418a798fedc13d11% %MINIFYHTMLcb522e16ce3e76d119418a798fedc13d12%

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests that Americans may need to wear face masks in the fight against the Coronvavirus pandemic that killed more than 1,000 people yesterday. There is a shortage of face masks available to healthcare workers, and many believe that was what prompted the CDC to say that ordinary citizens who feel they are in good health do not need to wear one. Still, many people are choosing to buy cloth face masks, wear scarves over their faces, and are even sewing their own way to cover their faces as the Coronavirus pandemic continues and shows no signs of slowing down. During a Coronavirus Task Force conference, President Trump suggested that people should find face covers around their homes, such as scarves, and cover their faces in public. The suggestion comes with a series of recommendations that come from scientists and universities across the country, but not necessarily from the CDC.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Fauci stated the following.

"When we find ourselves in a situation where we have enough masks, I think there will be very serious consideration about expanding this recommendation to use masks. We are not there yet, but I think we are close to reaching a certain determination. "

At this point, it is unclear when the medical community will have enough masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep healthcare workers safe.

You can watch a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking on the subject below.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that social distancing measures seem to be working. "You are beginning to see that the daily increases are not on that steep slope, they are beginning to be able to flatten … that's what we are really trying to achieve." Https://t.co/kEwAttckM2 pic.twitter.com/Zov9OSLBxG – CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 31, 2020

In the video below, you can see President Donald Trump while answering a journalist's question about wearing masks in public. He advised people to wear something on their faces, even something as simple as wearing a scarf to help keep germs away.

The Coronavirus was believed to be spread only through direct contact with an infected person (whether asymptomatic or not) or by contact with a contaminated object. Now, new studies suggest that the coronavirus may be spread by airborne droplets that remain in the air after an infected person leaves.

Because studies show that the coronavirus can be spread by speaking or breathing and spreads easily, people are looking for more ways to protect themselves in addition to social distancing, to stand six feet away from people, wash their hands, and cover their coughs and sneezing with handkerchiefs.

You can watch the video where President Donald Trump suggests that people cover their faces with scarves and other household substitutes below.

Dr. Fauci also appeared on CBS this morning where he spoke about the personal threats he is receiving.

