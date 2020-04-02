Donald Trump's latest coronavirus briefing increases confusion – Deadline

Thursday's briefing on President Donald Trump's coronavirus featured the unexpected appearance of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who, along with Admiral John Polowczyk and Peter Navarro, tried to focus on one of the pressing problems of the crisis: the urgent need of masks, ventilators, and other medical supplies.

And while there were updates on the delivery of things like 200,000 brands shipped to New York and the federal government that acquired 100,000 fans, the effect was still confusing.

After Kushner, Polowczyk, and Navarro addressed supply chain issues, MSNBC stepped in with Chuck Todd, who said, "Before the day started, if I was asked who plays these supply chain issues, I thought that the answer was FEMA and Peter Gaynor. " He was referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and its administrator, Peter Gaynor, who was not at the briefing.

“And today, you hear from Jared Kushner. Today we hear from the Rear Admiral. Today I hear from Peter Navarro. We don't hear from Peter Gaynor, the president of FEMA. Just as there seem to be a few supply chain questions that the rear admiral felt a little awkward to talk about, it seems there are still questions about who's in charge here. ”

But that has been true throughout the crisis, as Trump's focus has been to minimize severity, then act as president in wartime, then propose reopening the economy for Easter before this week, acknowledging the grim reality. from projections showing 100,000 to 240,000 pandemic deaths

He has also insisted that the blame for the slow response lies with the states and sometimes questions the magnitude of requests for supplies.

Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted: "The Federal Government is directly sending states and hospitals massive amounts of medical supplies, including hospitals and medical centers. Some have insatiable appetites and are never satisfied (politics?). Remember, we are a backup for them. "

Then he replied to Chuck Schumer Call a single-point person to oversee the supply chain with a scathing letter back to the fellow New Yorker.

At the briefing, Trump again blamed states for not being prepared for a pandemic, as some governors, such as Andrew Cuomo of New York, have complained of having to compete with other states in the fight for much-needed protective gear. .

However, the White House has said that the federal government should be a "secondary source."

"They have to figure that out," Trump said of the states. "Long before this pandemic came, they should have been on the open market just buying. There was no competition. You could have gotten a great price. The state has to stock up. It's like one of those things, they waited. "

Then he insisted: “A lot is being done right now, in terms of protective gear, protective suits. A lot is being done. "

Kushner, who said he is assisting Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the coronavirus workforce, said "the notion of the federal reserve was that it was supposed to be our reserve." They are not supposed to be state reserves that they then use. "

CNN and MSNBC interrupted the briefing, and despite having received a little enthusiasm from the White House and the Trump campaign to do so, Thursday's marathon session, at 136 minutes, was enough and even Fox News ended the Live coverage to go to a coronavirus city hall.