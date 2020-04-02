Donald Trump Trashes Chuck Schumer In Letter – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4e9454e3d6bb3438f6d44a4793be0c2211% %MINIFYHTML4e9454e3d6bb3438f6d44a4793be0c2212%

While President Donald Trump was at Thursday's coronavirus press conference calling on lawmakers to go beyond partisanship, the White House issued a letter that it sent to Chuck Schumer in which he tore him apart as a senator.

"You've been lost in action, except when it comes to the" press, "" Trump wrote. "While he has stated that he does not like Andrew Cuomo, he should start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers."

He added: "I have known you for many years, but I never knew how bad you are to New York State until I became president."

He accused Schumer of spending too much time on the "prosecution hoax," and said he might have been "focused on helping the people of New York. New York would not have been so ill-prepared for the" invisible enemy. ""

Schumer, in a letter to the president He had asked Trump to appoint a senior military officer to solve supply chain problems, rather than relying on a "mosaic of uncoordinated voluntary efforts" to combat the pandemic.

Trump, however, wrote that he had put Rear Admiral John Polowcyzyk in charge of the purchase and distribution. He said the Defense Production Act "has been constantly used by my team and me to purchase billions of dollars in equipment, medical supplies, fans, and other related items."

“We have given New York a lot of things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more. You should have had New York much better prepared than you, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus. "