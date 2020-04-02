Donald Trump suddenly wants to talk to Joe Biden for this reason.

President Donald Trump has a habit of finding ways to keep cameras and microphones on him during daily briefings, which are supposed to be about the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 4,000 Americans and infected more than 200,000 .

Trump has once again made headlines by revealing that he would not mind speaking to former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the former reality TV star-turned-politician said he "absolutely,quot; would take a phone call from the alleged Democratic presidential candidate.

Trump said he would speak to former Vice President Barack Obama about the spread of the deadly virus. Trump said this: "Oh absolutely. I'd love to talk to him. I always found him a good guy."

Many reporters were quick to say that Trump has an unpleasant habit of calling Biden "sleepy Joe,quot; and tried to get foreign leaders to investigate him and his son Hunter.

Trump called the Obama / Biden government corrupt and blamed it for the lack of medical equipment.

Trump tweeted: “For decades, @CDCgov looked and studied its test system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inappropriate and slow for a large-scale pandemic, but they hoped that a pandemic would never occur. President Obama made changes that further complicated matters. "

Biden's campaign offered to call Trump and talk about the best way to combat the pandemic.

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement: "Vice President Biden has been extending his advice for months, and did it again on air last night." As he has repeatedly said, Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus itself, but he is responsible for the slow and chaotic response by the federal government to this outbreak. "

Biden criticized Trump for mishandling the coronavirus response, prompting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to criticize him for not offering his help.

Conway said in Fox and friends: "I think it is really disappointing to have number two from President Obama, who apparently doesn't talk much to him, criticizing rather than saying, hey, this is what we did that we thought was effective."

She added: "Why is Vice President Biden not calling the White House today and offering any support? He is in his bunker in Wilmington, and I must tell him we are not talking about politics here at the White House. We are talking about fans and vaccines not Biden and Bernie. "

This exchange could lead to an interesting fall campaign.



