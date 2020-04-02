Donald Trump faces backlash for bragging about being popular on Facebook amid coronavirus crisis

Instagram

Donald trump You may need to know when the time is right to brag. POTUS was recently dragged for bragging about its popularity on social media in a Press conference Wednesday, April 1.

"Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out that I am number one on Facebook," the television star-turned-president told reporters. "I thought it was very nice. Whatever it means, it represents something."

Trump did not explain how he concluded that he is number 1 on the site because former President Barack has more likes (55 million likes) on his page. Meanwhile, Trump accumulated 25 million likes.

Unsurprisingly, his comments angered people considering that people are struggling in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. "Yes, because a president who is popular on social media is definitely what a president should be thinking about right now. With Trump, it's always about Trump. The most selfish and narcissistic person I've ever witnessed," said one person. . jab on Trump on Twitter.

Someone else tweeted, "What's 5 years old? I'm number one on Facebook! He's a grown man. He needs to focus on job performance, not Facebook rankings. Right now his job performance is a failure. It's a failure." like a parent, spouse, businessman, friend and president. "

Prior to this, Trump urged people to focus on the 2 million people he saved from the Coronavirus instead of the 200,000 people that the coronavirus could kill in the US. USA "What would have happened if we did nothing?" I ask. "Think about the number: potentially 2.2 million people if we did nothing, if we did not distance ourselves, if we did not do all the things we are doing."

"I thought about it," Trump continued. "I said, 'Maybe we should get over it.'