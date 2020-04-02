Donald Trump boasts of being "number one on Facebook,quot; and people think he should work out his priorities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic!

%MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f11% %MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f12%

Many people on social media think that the president really needs to work out his priorities amid this terrifying COVID-19 pandemic that has swept across the country, making it the epicenter of the world, which in this case is not a good thing. ! But while that is happening, Donald Trump boasts of being "number one on Facebook," so it makes sense that people are outraged and shocked.

It all started with the president himself proudly sharing his stats on social media, who didn't get much praise or congratulatory messages, but were greeted with confusion and visual confusion!

%MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f13% %MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f14%

So while the entire planet is concerned about the threat of the coronavirus, Donald Trump had his mind on other things.

%MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f15% %MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f16%

During a press conference yesterday, he asked, "Did you know I was number one on Facebook?" He bragged that "I just found out that I'm number one on Facebook." I thought that was very nice. For whatever it means, it represents something. "

What made this statement even weirder, was that it was in response to a question about his troubling tweets that he was threatening Iran!

Still, while he might find his influence on Facebook an achievement, some people rushed to rain on his parade, noting that his page has 25 million likes, while former President Barack Obama is no less than 55! millions!

Of course, Donald didn't really mention how he was first on Facebook, so people will have to wait for something to come up that points to the best that Obama and everyone else is.

President Trump: "Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out that I'm number one on Facebook. I thought it was very nice, whatever that means." https://t.co/CCmRRA6993 pic.twitter.com/QcLddSPYd8 – CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2020

Either way, the reactions to that video were priceless!

Ad %MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f32% %MINIFYHTML2abfa38da2e32fe11aa3594cfd44d23f32%

Here are a couple of tweets on the subject: ‘Yes, because a president who is popular on social media is definitely what a president should be thinking about right now. With Trump, it's always about Trump. The most selfish and narcissistic person I have ever witnessed. ‘/‘ What is he five years old? I'm number one on Facebook! He is an adult man. You need to focus on job performance and not on Facebook rankings. Right now his job performance is a total failure. He is a failure as a parent, spouse, businessman, friend and president. "Ouch!



Post views:

3