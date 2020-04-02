Dominic Minghella tells the heartbreaking experience of the coronavirus – Deadline

British television writer Dominic Minghella (Doc Martin) has recounted a heartbreaking personal experience of being hospitalized for five days with symptoms of coronavirus.

In a long and emotional blog post, published in its entirety below, Fall of knights Executive Minghella records how he developed the symptoms but initially resisted the reality of contracting the disease.

"I didn't want Covid. Not least because the same day my symptoms started, my GP called me and warned me that without spleen (another story), I might be at increased risk for 'complications.' I didn't like it. the sound of that. "

After being admitted to a London NHS hospital, where he underwent several swabs, Minghella writes: “Moving around the hospital, which I usually know is full, was very strange. No one anywhere. All doors closed. Obviously there were people, behind the doors, somewhere, trying to live in silence, silently watching over everyday life. A strange absent presence.

Minghella, the brother of the late director Anthony and uncle of actor Max Minghella and Bad Robot executive Hannah Minghella, notes that at one point a doctor refers to him as The English Patient, which he takes as an ominous comparison given the disappearance of the character.

After multiple tests, a CT scan, and a period of isolation, Minghella considers writing farewell notes to her children and arranging an emergency marriage to ensure the smooth transfer of assets to her partner.

But finally, after seeing several doctors and having passed through the end of her days, Minghella is released to her home in light of multiple negative results and an improvement in her condition. He thanks the "heroic" medical staff for their "extraordinary efforts".

We spoke to Minghella this morning and she said, "There was no question that it was Covid19, but I had two tests that didn't confirm it. I heard of a guy in the same room who had to have three before it was confirmed. I have no idea if tests are faulty or if there is some other problem. I had a CT scan, the results of which I was given to take home, and everything is "consistent with Covid 19." With my symptoms, the doctors had no doubts.

Read the full blog post below:

"Since friends are curious and sharing one person's experience might help someone else in some way, this is an" edited highlight "of my Covid-19 experience.

My symptoms were almost non-existent at first. One night I had a chill. I thought I should have turned down the heat more than I thought. I went to bed with the chills, and didn't think too much about it.

Of course, under the circumstances, I checked my temperature regularly over the next 48 hours. I was looking for something over 100 / 37.8. But he had nothing so high. No cough either. Paracetamol and continue.

Three days later, I dropped my daughter off at a party and made the wrong time and place. But I still thought it was "below par". I walked with a friend and her dogs in the park near the children's party place. (A third parent, upon learning of my "low fever," decided not to join us, wisely, as it turned out.)

Five days later, there is still no real fever or cough. But I was starting to feel very tired. My eyes were closing on the table. We decided to take the children out of school, but mainly because we were concerned about contracting the virus, not because we thought we already had it.

A week later and it became clear. My temperature started to hit 102. I was swallowing the acetaminophen at exactly six-hour intervals. A horrible metallic taste in my mouth. I didn't want to eat anyway. Drink, but only because I knew I had to. Very weak, he could barely hold a cup. There is still no cough.

I wasn't moving, but when I did, I began to realize that I was out of breath. Climbing the stairs had become too difficult, so he wasn't going down in the first place. No cough, but I have a feeling I was holding it back: if I didn't have a cough, my subconscious reasoned, I didn't have Covid. I didn't want Covid. Not least because the same day my symptoms started, my GP called me and warned me that without a spleen (another story), I could be at increased risk for "complications." I didn't like the sound of that.

So I think I moved a little, to require a little encouragement. The same was for talking. Less talking, less dyspnea. However, a GP returned my partner's call on the 10th and contacted me. She said, "Sorry, but you sound breathless," and recommended visiting A&E. I hated that idea and kept limping for another day. Then we tested the 111.com Symptom Checker. He quickly said, "Call 999." We discussed changing some responses to a less alarming result, but it was now day 12 and we were clearly not making it at home. We call 999.

The ambulance team thought it was fine. They couldn't hear anything in my chest. But even with oxygen support, my "sats" (blood oxygen saturation) were low. The crew took me to nearby King & # 39; s. King now appears to be fully committed to Covid. There was a long wait. My crew was told that all the other "blue call" patients were like me. And the ambulances seemed to keep coming.

Inside, passing a strange welcoming committee of about 15 people (what were they for?), They took me to A&E "resus", where they lined me up, administered antibiotics, took x-rays of my chest, connected me to the monitors brought me blood (including arterial blood – ouch) and practically left no part of me unmentioned. It's not fun, but it's all pretty standard, I hope.

The Covid swabs involved a deep cotton ball to the back of the throat; Gagged me, but whatever. And a nasal blow that made me cry: the thing is pushed by the nose and apparently (as a doctor said later) in his mind. Whatever is. You know you're in the creek shit. A little discomfort is neither here nor there, but still, you don't want to be in a hurry again.

They were going to take me to a room at the road station, waiting for the Covid test result, before going to a Covid room suitable for my situation at the time. They had fans, they reassured me. At least, I think it was intended as a consolation. Meanwhile, a wait.

The noise was spectacular, like being in an ER episode with full surround sound, relentless beeps and digital alarms, some from my own monitors and others from others. Announcements about the AP. Screaming staff. Screaming patients. The night progressed and the discomfort was also spectacular. I was in a cart, not a bed, and I couldn't find a way to stop my lower back from screaming in pain (I'd already been suffering with this for days). (Eventually, many hours later, a wonderful nurse sensed my distress and ordered a bed to be brought in, and rolled me over it. Smooth and electrically adjustable, reclining on this bed was like landing at the Ritz.)

The permanent memory was the flow of patients: he could hear everything, and each arrival involved a delivery of the ambulance team. "Here's Robert, a 57-year-old man, complaining of shortness of breath … sats … tenth day of possible Covid symptoms … etc. etc." So many guys, all men, and so many with stories like mine.

I was able to see the staff at work. For the most part, it was profoundly impressive. Professionalism and great effort. Every time someone approached my bed, they had to put on new gloves and a robe, then throw them away and wash them, and put on new ones to work in the central area. Then again if they needed to get close to you. Which, of course, was every few minutes. Exhausting just by looking.

There were some moments. A female staff member seemed to have forgotten her mask and was wearing her cardigan in the living room. Her colleagues called her very quickly. A couple of times I noticed the staff chatting around a PC, and you couldn't keep your mask on anymore. She raised him up to talk. Perhaps the heat or the pressure on the skin; He couldn't blame her, but what risk to take.

It seemed that my station bed had been forgotten by the way station. Others came and went. After about 12 hours, they took me away. I thanked from the bottom of my heart a young nurse from Lancashire, who had given me most of my care with diligence and compassion, and knew I would remember her name for the rest of my days.

They took me with a bunch of crashes upstairs to the waiting room. I joked that my doorman could have had a drink. He did not laugh.

Remember that we were all masked. He had seen two faces, very briefly, in all the time he had been there: the staff who had been momentarily without masks. You can't make a joke like that behind the masks. No one can see you smile and you can't read the reactions.

Getting around the hospital, which I know is usually full, was very strange. No one anywhere. All doors closed. Obviously there were people, behind the doors, somewhere, trying to live in silence, silently watching over everyday life. A strange absent presence.

The passage station room was a private commanded room. It had privacy and tranquility. After the A&E riot, it was luxurious. Outside the window were scaffolding and a construction site, with no signs of life, and no sky. I felt horribly cut off. At least in A&E there were people. Masked people whose personalities he couldn't read. But people nonetheless. He knew which one he preferred: people. But he also knew that he needed to rest. I tried to get a little.

But there were constant arrivals. A nurse came in and said she needed to rub me, I said I had done that. She said this is different and made nasal, throat, groin and anus (charming), why did I ask? MRSA she said. There were more tests, injections, God knows. I lost track and stopped worrying, concentrating only on the delicious whistle of oxygen rising from my nose.

Then there was a doctor and a young man. They looked at me, if I read their eyes correctly, with pity. They stood tense in front of me. Her body language spoke of tragedy. They explained that my Covid test would return soon and then I would be transferred to a confirmed patient room. I looked for some kind of comfort or hope: “The funny thing is that I feel like I could eat for the first time; in a way I'm better. "" Yes, but you can have good morning, "replied the doctor. Apparently, there was no reason for hope, or even feeling better. This was surreal. I knew they were telling me that my prognosis was bad, but they couldn't even disguise him. Before leaving, the doctor asked if he was related to Anthony Minghella. "Yes, I said. "Your dad?" "No brother." "Oh. And now you've become the title of his movie." And they left.

So I was the English patient of the same name. I'm sure it was generously intended, but the English patient is dying. The English patient has no hope. The English patient has "so much lung" left and he eventually has to ask Hana to give him several morphine capsules to send him on his way.

II

When the door closes I realize what just happened. I am determined to fight, to try to live for my children, my partner and my family; I am brave and I will be braver. But they just told me, in body language, in silence, in corrected optimism, in an unfortunate metaphor, that I cannot live. Right here, right now, I may not live. Presumably, have they checked my chest x-ray? Have you seen the lungs of a man who has no chance? If the lungs seemed to be fine, why not mention it?

There is only one reasonable conclusion: assume the worst. I have to say goodbye to my children. Really. Now. With the energy that can still remain. I am exhausted, but I disconnect from the oxygen network and find my laptop. There is not much power. I begin with my youngest daughter, Rosa, 11 years old, and I begin the most loving celebration of this beautiful young woman. Her talents, her impeccable observations, her kindness and her modesty, the way she reminds me in some of her distant glances of my beloved mom. I apologize for not being there to see the next steps in your journey. Every cheesy line tears my heart and I'm so tired and so downcast. I know that I will not have the strength to administer letters to the four children, much less to my incredible partner, Sarah, and to my large and wonderful family. At best, I will accomplish something for the two youngest children. It seems very pathetic. Is this the best I can do? Is this all I have left, two short vacations?

My phone still works and I make calming calls. Everyone is kind! I feel good about oxygen! I feel better! I could even eat something! My temperature was low right now! What good is the truth, when your loved ones cannot visit you? You cannot shed despair in the future.

It would not be fair

None of that is fair. Die with no family nearby. A hand to hold. No consolation even from a nurse, from a person who can smile without a mask. Isolation seems so cruel. In human history, has death been so lonely and bleak? At least in times of plague, the dying could see a whole face.

I asked my niece, a lawyer, to investigate the emergency marriage. Our assets are already held together, but why not make Sarah as financially strong as possible? I should have done this a long time ago, but I wasn't calculating a premature disappearance. The research is not very promising: it is possible to get married in the hospital, but only if recovery is not expected, and in any case it is not clear if professionals can marry infected patients; weddings are generally suspended; And, of course, Covid patients are denied visits of any kind. It doesn't seem likely to happen. Damn

A friend brings a bag from home and deposits it at the reception. Chargers and cables. Life lines My electric toothbrush. Somehow, a clean mouth seems critical. My "mouth guard" for apnea, which, if I could rest, would allow me to sleep more soundly. A pencil drawing, hastily drawn but nevertheless precious to me by my youngest daughter, Rosa. And her toy bundle, Pusheen, which she knows I love.

I put Pusheen on my table. Every time the door opens, I get tense, ready to be transferred to the neighborhood of the weak, those who open their mouths, the tragic losers. I have ear plugs from home. I don't want to hear the cough. I don't want to listen to the nurses' conversations. I will have to block the penalty and the disappearance. They won't help me hold on to life.

I am not moved. Two nurses come and rub me again. Nausea in the throat, and even the nose and, again, in the mind. There's no explanation, but I can only assume it's another Covid test, and the first came back, as the doctor had warned it might be, negative. I guess I'll have another night in this room while the second test goes through the system. I start to think: I'm breathing here with this oxygen. I am not getting worse here. Maybe I should try to stay here. Perhaps limbo triumphs over purgatory. In addition to anything else, what if there is no signal in this new room? No longer cool on the edge of the first floor. The phone feels like it's all I have.

When the doctor arrives the next day (although now I am losing track of days) he confirms that the first test did not work. Repeat that when the new test confirms Covid, they'll transfer me, and we probably won't see each other again. I point to Pusheen de Rosa and say that I have to go through this, because I have four children, two still young. I hope the doctor says don't worry. He does not do it. He wishes me a good day, he stiffens and leaves, his entourage washes his hands and leaves. The last of the juniors is washing his hands when I say again, "My daughter is only 11 years old." He turns to me and confesses, "I wouldn't worry if I were you."

Thank God! Finally someone is going to give me a wink – you'll be fine. Finally a crumb of comfort. "Global data shows that almost no patient under the age of 10 has died. If your daughter is eleven, she will not die. "I explain that it is not the death of my daughter that worries me; it is she losing her father." Oh, I see, "she says, and leaves.

As the day progresses, I wait for the door to slam open and a team take me to the Covid Room. I am beginning to fear it. I am still alive here. Don't take me to the place where they die. The door swings open and an excited woman yells, "Dominic, come on!" She has a wheelchair. He's taking me to a CT scan. I don't know what it is, and neither, it turns out, does she. She is just doing a favor. I don't think she even works at this hospital; She has no idea where to go, but heard she had a scan slot and would miss her if no one could take me. She volunteered. Here we go, a can of oxygen under my seat. It is amazing to see the hospital. Again, dead. But with that sense of life clinging, somewhere off the screen. Beats, waiting hearts. As invisible as the virus.

My volunteer finally finds the CT office and quickly leads me inside. About 15 people look up to see us coming and shout in unison, "Not here!" I am contagious and she is taking me to her office.

Scanning is quick and I'm back in my room. I have no idea what's going on. I'm waiting to be transferred. Nobody is coming. The nurses make my observations and drugs. I guess I should try to sleep while I have the quiet of a room, and not think about what's to come. Easier said than done. But I fall asleep a little. It can be the first dream in several days. Dreams are spectacular and terrible.

In the morning, I'm still here. In every way a nurse comes in and we discuss the flow of oxygen, which has been pleasantly fast. "You actually have 3," he says. I don't know when that happened. Which I suppose is a good thing. A little less oxygen, and I didn't notice. That is good, right? More than good.

"Now we will title that to 1 now," he says. I'm excited.But 1 is the same as nothing. There is almost nothing good that comes out now. I want to breathe without help, but this is too far, too fast. He does not worry, and leaves. I bring the call button closer.

The doctor and his young men appear again. I learned that the second test didn't work either, and I suppose the CT scan was a way to confirm the diagnosis with a detailed look at the lungs. Apparently, my lungs show all the signs associated with Covid, with an additional layer of "wrinkles": "It is as if you have suppressed the cough." "I think so," I confess, "on the basis that if I don't cough I don't have Covid; and if I don't have Covid, I can't die." Behind their masks, I'm pretty sure they think I'm crazy. Who can blame them?

"I feel great anyway," I say. It is a little true. "I've had a full day with no temperature spikes. I'm eating. Even the so-called risotto! (I've jokingly posted on Facebook about the King's cooking idea that 'risotto' is an offense for all of Italy. In fact It's pretty good, but I preferred the joke to the truth, which in itself is a good sign, right?) I've been singing a little bit, "I say. It's a lie, but I want to communicate something, along the lines of I'm breathing, and this oxygen thing, now it's at 1, it's pretty useless, I'm essentially breathing unaided here, so maybe instead of waiting for more Covid results, can't I just go home?

He says it for me: "Are you singing? Really? How about we think about sending you home?

"Sure," I say, stunned. "That could work." I try not to say anything else; Say more and you could say something wrong. Delete the chat, buddy. Wrinkle the lung. Home? There is no purgatory room? Is there no steady decline of the lungs, no progression from the drip of oxygen to the full mask to the ventilator? I will take that.

Several hours later, I was released without fanfare. I want to thank the staff. I want to hug you. I want to say an emotional goodbye. But they hardly look up from their stations. I go. They are definitely here for the long haul. For the surge that we all know is coming. There is no goodbye.

A nurse takes the time to escort me to the main entrance. She doesn't wear a mask, and neither do I. I can see his face. I can not believe it. I told her. You probably think this is a start. When we approach the entrance, there are faces around it. Not just eyes, and expressions impossible to read. Beautiful, beautiful, whole faces.

I want to hug and kiss each one of them. That was one of the most difficult things, I realize: not being able to see a face. The desperate and utter lack of camaraderie and human comfort. The fears of the doctors and theirs, locked behind the masks. The extraordinary isolation. In just a few days without a face to connect with, you lose your mind. I know because in just days I lost mine.

When my partner hugs me in the car, I can't look at her. We passed people queuing to buy a store, standing too close to each other. I want to close the window and yell, "Get away from each other!" But I can't, I don't have the lung power. When we reach our street, there is flower. Magnolia. So beautiful. When we stop outside our house, I realize I thought I could never see him again. Our house! The four of us piled up and divided the way all families return home. I curl up on the couch and start shaking and sobbing. It's probably not the homecoming my loved ones were imagining. There is no dance Not even a smile. My lungs are on fire and, what's worse, my mind seems to be fired.

But I'm back. Dear God in heaven, I'm back.

III

Thanks to Sarah for looking after me while I was home, and for holding the fort while I was gone. Partners suffer without being everyone's focus of concern. Thank you to the King’s staff, for the extraordinary efforts you made for me and for the same efforts you will now make for others. It is really heroic. If I didn't get the guarantees I wanted, of course, I understand that there were other calls, as it turned out, probably much more pressing, in their time. Thanks to my children, Dante, Louisa, Giorgio and Rosa. You are completely, deeply, and eternally loved, and you may never have to receive a letter from your dad halfway through and beyond the grave! Thanks to my immediate family who organized high-flying prayers and masses and God knows what to say for me; every imaginable intercession was requested and, whether you have faith or not, you cannot discuss the result. Special thanks to my sister, Nurse Edana, who remains calm, has now been shown, through the most difficult medical storms. Thanks to the wonderful friends who contacted me, they sent me love and crazy videos, photos, playlists, everything they could think of to have fun, distract me and sustain me. I really couldn't answer, but boy did I feel the love. I will appreciate that support for the rest of my precious days.

Friends please: be safe. "