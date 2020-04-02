Doctors found a coronavirus patient who was contagious for 49 days – BGR

A COVID-19 patient from China was infectious for 49 days after being infected with the new coronavirus.

The patient had mild symptoms that disappeared within a few days, but continued to test positive. It was as infectious as COVID-19 patients who experienced more severe cases.

The chronic patient tested negative only after receiving plasma from the survivors of COVID-19.

The new coronavirus infection is largely stable, according to several researchers who are tracking mutations to assess the viability of the vaccines. The more often a virus mutates, the more difficult it is to eradicate it. The flu is the best example of that, since the virus mutates rapidly, so you need a different vaccine every year. The COVID-19 virus also mutates, and scientists have been able to see a strain that may be more difficult to cure. According to the new discovery, a patient in China was highly infectious for no less than 49 consecutive days, which is a record of the disease. He recovered only after being treated with antibodies taken from a different survivor.

This new mutated strain has less toxicity, but a greater chance of infecting others. The disease appears to be "chronic,quot; in these rare cases, according to the researchers. More people who could be infected with the new coronavirus subtype could experience this type of evolution, and could trigger additional local outbreaks.

The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 for 49 days is a middle-aged man who experienced mild symptoms. It apparently formed a "dynamic equilibrium,quot; with the coronavirus, according to research published as a preprint in Medrxiv.orgvia South China Morning Post.

"The virus and the host may even form a symbiotic relationship," the researchers said. The patient showed a high viral load of COVID-19, but his immune cells were stable.

The patient had intermittent low fever and did not experience coughing or shortness of breath. CAT images showed lesions in both lungs, but disappeared after a few days. The temperature dropped a few days after being admitted to the hospital. But his COVID-19 tests continued to give positive results, showing a high viral load similar to people who experience severe cases. This suggested that it could be just as contagious despite not showing any symptoms.

The researchers said the man "may tend to be a case of chronic infection without transfusion treatment." He received plasma from a cured patient. Two days later, the swabs turned negative.

To date, this is the longest known duration of "viral clearance,quot; for a patient who survived COVID-19. The previous record was 37 days.

An elderly woman with pre-existing conditions related to men was also infected and had moderate symptoms. However, he recovered faster and had a better prognosis than others of his age. This was the only positive result related to the man who was infectious for 49 days.

The researchers believe that these rare cases could be dangerous to other people. COVID-19 patients who could be chronic could infect others without knowing that they are still contagious. The researchers say it is not clear if chronic patients could infect people by other means, such as sexual transmission.

Several reports say that many patients tested positive a second time after being cured. It is not clear why this could happen, but some of these people were isolated again. These patients tested negative twice before discharge, and then tested positive. Furthermore, it is unclear whether such cases could be considered chronic patients as well. One difference is that the middle-aged man who continued to test positive for 49 days did not test negative until receiving the plasma transfusion.

