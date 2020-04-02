Disney + Originals heads to the Middle East on OSN Deal – Deadline

The originals for Disney + will be distributed through a third party for the first time after House of Mouse reaches a deal with Pay TV and Middle East broadcast operator OSN.

Starting April 9, original Disney + movies and series, such as The Lady and the Tramp Y The Mandalorian, will be available in all 17 OSN markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt.

Disney has no current plans to launch Disney + in the Middle East following the live broadcast in Europe last month. The service will also launch in India on Friday.

Amit Malhotra, Disney's regional leader for content sales and distribution, said: “Since we do not currently plan to launch Disney + as an independent service in the region in the near future, we are pleased to work with OSN to bring Disney + Originals to viewers. in the Middle East. "

OSN CEO Patrick Tillieux added: "Adding Disney + Originals to our boxes and streaming services is a great milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to deliver premium content to our regional audience from the most exceptional brands."