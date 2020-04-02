Desperate for protective gear, Seton Medical Center Nurses Plan Protest Thursday – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – Nurses at Seton Medical Center in Daly City are planning a midday protest Thursday because they say they have a critical level of personal protective equipment (PPE).

At the protest, registered nurses will demonstrate outside the hospital at a meeting organized by the California Nurses Association. Nurses plan to wear scarves to draw attention to the fact that there are not enough masks at this time to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are very, very upset and we are … desperate," said Shane Ward, a registered nurse at Seton Medical Center. "We desperately need the supplies."

A few weeks ago, Seton Medical Center was on the verge of closure, but the state is now renting the hospital specifically to treat COVID-19 patients.

Ward said coronavirus patients have already started arriving at Seton Medical Center. The hospital has 177 beds, and nurses have been informed that a wave of patients is expected to arrive very soon.

"They need to send us the supplies," Ward said. "If I end up having to wear a scarf to work, I will because I am going to take care of my patients." But if we all get sick, who will take care of the patients? "

"We are on the brink of disaster," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

The national mask shortage is the result of several important factors, including the fact that strict FDA regulations have delayed the production of new masks for months.

Canepa said he is frustrated because he can't seem to get an answer on whether this shortage will be resolved in time for the influx of patients.

"You need to make sure that the people who work there are protected and these,quot; it's federal, it's the state, it's the county "excuses … our workers are tired of the excuses," Canepa said. "What they want is that they want their supplies and they want them now."

San Francisco Director of Public Health Grant Colfax also expressed frustration.

"San Francisco, as with the rest of the region, as with the rest of the country, has a severe shortage of masks," said Colfax. “I am very concerned about our ability as a health department to provide continuous masks for people and we ask everyone to keep that mask that they received as long as possible. As long as possible. Until it gets dirty. We need these masks for public health and first aid, "said Colfax.