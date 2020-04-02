Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans running back signs $ 10.2 million franchise tender | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLf83799340e3a17c6a72a1e909dd04bb711% %MINIFYHTMLf83799340e3a17c6a72a1e909dd04bb712%

The Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, signed his franchise agreement for one year and $ 10.2 million, ESPN reported Thursday.

Team general manager Jon Robinson also noted that the Titans hope to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with the 26-year-old.

"I met Derrick as I met all the guys whose contracts were going to end at the end of the season," said Robinson.

"We told him we were going to start working on that, but we couldn't come to an agreement on that, so we used one of the ways we had available to keep Derrick.

"He is an important part of our soccer team. I have spoken to their representatives after using the tag. And we want to continue to have those discussions and changes in hopes of reaching some kind of long-term agreement.

"We will probably resume those conversations again, certainly before the training camp intensifies and begins."

Henry claimed the 2019 NFL career title with 1,540 yards last season and led the league with 303 career attempts.

The Pro Bowl first pick was also a workhorse in the playoffs. He had 446 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the postseason, as the Titans posted road surprises against the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the game. of the AFC Championship.

A Alabama second-round pick in 2016, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in 62 games with the Titans. He also has 57 catches for 578 yards and three scores.

"I want to stay with the Tennessee Titans," said Henry earlier this offseason.

"They were the ones who put me at risk: 31 teams approved me in the draft and selected me. I have a lot of love for Tennessee. I love everyone in that organization very much."

