Clemente Russo delivered the Olympic angst to Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk, but British fans would wonder about him: "How does this guy get wins?"

Italian police bid Russo, 37, never became a professional boxer, but he did win two Olympic silver medals, the 2007 and 2013 amateur world championships and the 2012 World Series of Boxing tournament.

It remains a puzzle because a former British opponent insists that Russo "was not technically great,quot; and "did not hit hard."

But was Russo a successful Olympian?

He competed in four Olympics (and still has time to reach five), winning two silver.

Russo lost in 2004 to Andre Ward, the future big pound for pound.

Beijing 2008 was the highlight of his career: he beat American Wilder and Ukrainian Usyk in the heavyweight category (equivalent to cruiserweight in professional play), but lost in the final to Rakhim Chakhkiev of Russia. Wilder took bronze.

Wilder previously told him Sky Sports: "My heart broke at the Olympics. You can train for four years, but when you get to the big dance, your destiny is not in your hands."

In 2012, Usyk took revenge and beat Russo in the gold medal match. Usyk also beat Artur Beterbiev, by the way, on the way.

In Rio 2016, Russo lost in the quarterfinals to Evgeny Tishchenko of Russia.

Russo and Usyk fought in two Olympics, winning once each

Russo eliminated Wilder in the Olympic semifinal

Wilder posed with Russo last year when he visited the Pope.

"What was it good at? You can't put your finger on anything …"

Russo defeated British Danny Price in 2007 in Chicago in the first round of the world amateur championship, which he eventually won.

"It was never technically great or good to watch, it is only effective at what it does," Price said. Sky Sports.

"It's hard to hit. It's much smaller, which is tough and it bends down even more, so you're always hitting. But it had quick reflexes, it jumped with big hooks, and it held up a lot."

"He didn't hit hard. He was just uncomfortable and he shot from different angles. In the fans, everyone has a fairly similar upbringing, but he wasn't, he wasn't orthodox."

"Every time he had a little bit of success, he just held on."

"You could never get into a rhythm against him because he would always ruin the fight. It was difficult."

"I sat down with James DeGale, Stephen Smith and Frankie Gavin and we were like, 'How does this guy get wins?'

"What was he good at? You can't put your finger on anything. But in the ring with him he was elusive and had quick reflexes."

Clemente Russo aims for a fifth Olympiad

Price beat Tony Bellew in the fans and said, "Bellew was a technically correct, well-educated fan. Chalk and cheese to Russo who threw rights over his head and hooks that hit you in the back of the head."

So was Price surprised to see his former rival Russo outdo Wilder and Usyk?

"Not really. Wilder was never a good boxer, he was just a puncher. Usyk was a much better boxer, but if you can't hit something, it's difficult."

"I can see why Russo beat Wilder. Russo would have beaten him 10 times out of 10 as a fan."

Would Russo have been a successful professional boxer?

"It would go that far before it was discovered," Price said. "Because it doesn't hit too hard.

"But it's unfair to say it because a lot of good fans don't do it as a professional. They are totally different games, so it depends on how you adapted. Russo had an Olympic pedigree."

Russo has never turned professional

What does the future hold for Russo?

He is still trying to qualify for his fifth Olympiad, which has been rescheduled for 2021.

But, last month in London, he didn't show a qualifying fight against Britain's Frazer Clarke, citing "poor digestion."

Russo is expected to have one more chance to qualify for the Tokyo Games, at which time he will turn 39.