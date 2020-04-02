Denver home caregivers adapt to coronavirus as some are considered nonessential

Cindy Gundy wonders how her "lady,quot; is resisting in isolation: if someone is helping to put her to bed, what does she think of the lack of visits, if her supply of ice cream is still depleted.

%MINIFYHTMLa917c8877dffcfc460550ed251b404b611% %MINIFYHTMLa917c8877dffcfc460550ed251b404b612%

Gundy, a home caregiver, has been unable to visit her clients living in assisted living facilities due to visitor restrictions designed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. She said she understands that communities have to protect their residents, but she is concerned about those who have no close family to control them, such as the woman with Alzheimer's disease whom she calls "my lady."

"It is frustrating for me that she thinks I abandoned her," she said.

The state mandated nursing homes and assisted living facilities to follow the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services visitor guidance, which requires restricting "nonessential,quot; visits, including some people who work in the field of Health. The order does not directly say whether nonmedical caregivers, who help with tasks such as bathing, running errands, and preparing meals, should be considered essential.

Corky Kyle, CEO of the Colorado Assisted Living Association, said members seem pretty clear about the visiting guidelines of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. While limitations can be difficult, it is important to avoid outbreaks in a vulnerable population, he said.

"They know what to do," he said.

Denver home care agencies report that many facilities have restricted caregiver visits, but have so far been able to avoid drastic cuts in employee hours.

Amy Lane, co-owner of Centennial's Home Care Assistance, said her company has a "decent number,quot; of memory or assisted-care facility clients, most of whom started receiving services at home and supported their caregivers afterward. of the transition.

Programming has been more complicated since COVID-19 began to spread, Lane said. Some clients may not be able to get help because they live in facilities, or they don't need as much because a spouse is working from home and available to do more. Some are cutting aid because they are nervous about people entering their homes, while others like that one or two people they know are taking precautions to facilitate their isolation, he said.

"It's always like putting together a giant puzzle,quot; to match clients and caregivers, he said.

Karen Acosta, a field specialist at Denver-based All the Comfort of Home, said clients who only need a little house cleaning have canceled appointments, but enough clients have extensive needs that have not caused caregivers to miss many work hours. .

Jon Webb, director of operations for Extended Family Home Care Denver, said his company has been able to reassign all but a few caregivers who perform limited services as errands. Some others have decided to stay home because they have medical conditions that would put them at increased risk for COVID-19, he said.

In reality, the company had asked clients with relatively minor needs, such as someone to run errands for them for an hour or two a week, to make other arrangements, Webb said. The concern was that both clients and caregivers would be at risk of infection through interactions that were not strictly necessary, he said.

"We are not sending caregivers to clients who absolutely do not need care," he said.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.