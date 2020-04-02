Denton County reports 25 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 231 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County reported 25 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with a total of 231.

Despite the increase, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) did not receive any additional positive results for residents or staff of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

