Denton County reports 25 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 231 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County reported 25 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with a total of 231.

Despite the increase, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) did not receive any additional positive results for residents or staff of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

For additional local information about COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers, click here.

