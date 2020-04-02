Democrats push FCC to speak up on Trump campaign legal threat – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0e53c937e64568d1e5d85a6d7ccbb74311% %MINIFYHTML0e53c937e64568d1e5d85a6d7ccbb74312%

Two prominent House Democrats want the FCC to provide assurances to stations that their licenses will not be in jeopardy after Donald Trump's presidential campaign suggested the same in a legal threat sent to the media issuing an announcement. from Super PAC pro Joe Biden who criticized the president's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Representative Mike Doyle (D-PA), who heads the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, wrote in a letter to the President of the FCC, Ajit Pai, that "We believe that the FCC has a duty to provide clear guidance to broadcasters and the public that politician threats about protected speech will not influence agency or broadcaster licenses Silence could undermine the First Amendment and the Communications Act. "

On March 25, the Trump campaign sent cease-and-desist letters to stations that have issued a Priorities USA Action announcement, featuring a chart of coronavirus case maps in the US. USA In the past two months, with audio of comments Trump has made to minimize the threat. of the virus.

The campaign argued that the ad distorted Trump's comment at a Feb. 28 protest that the coronavirus is "his new hoax." Trump later said he was referring to Democrats' criticism of his response to the virus, not the outbreak itself.

In the letter to the stations, a lawyer for the Trump campaign warned that the outlets "could jeopardize your station's license" by continuing to broadcast the ads. But legal experts say stations have ample room for maneuver when it comes to political discourse, including campaign and topic advertising. The stations owned by Hearst Television and Tegna have continued to broadcast the announcement.

In their letter, Pallone and Doyle wrote that the threats from the Trump campaign are "contrary to law."

"At a time when autocratic governments around the world are using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to stifle press freedoms, we must reaffirm, not undermine, the United States committee for a free press," he wrote. "By remaining silent, the FCC sends a disturbing signal that it sanctions these threats and that station licenses could be in jeopardy."

An FCC spokesman said they have no comment.

In 2017, after Trump attacked the NBC News reports and said that network licenses should be challenged and even revoked, Pai said that "the FCC under my leadership will represent the First Amendment." He said the agency "under the law does not have the authority to revoke a broadcast station's license based on the content of a particular newscast."

The ad then features Trump saying "This is his new hoax," without specifying the pronoun reference.