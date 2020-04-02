Democratic National Convention postponed until August – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6116de603bfd9a930f733df830d6156111% %MINIFYHTML6116de603bfd9a930f733df830d6156112%

The Democratic National Convention was delayed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Milwaukee event said Thursday.

"In light of the unprecedented health crisis facing our country, the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, giving our team more time to determine the most appropriate structure for this event. historical, "they said. .

“Ensuring the safety of the convention host community and all convention attendees has been, and will always remain, the top priority of the Democratic National Convention Committee. As we continue to monitor the unpredictable and unpredictable public health emergency, we maintain constant communication with local, state and federal officials responsible for protecting public health and safety, and we will continue to follow their guidance. "

More to come.