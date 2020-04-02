Demi Lovato launches a new line of Fabletics and part of the proceeds will benefit coronavirus victims

Demi Lovato has announced the launch of her new Fabletics collections, and has also revealed that she will donate $ 5 of each item she sells, up to a total of $ 125,000, to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The 27 year old I'm sorry, I'm not sorry The singer wrote on Instagram that "she thought a lot about postponing the launch,quot; and that "she really had been coming and going if this was the right time." Finally, he decided that there was no better time to inspire others with his capsule because it is about "channeling your inner strength."

The limited collection features various sports bras and leggings, along with a T-shirt, hoodie, and bomber jacket. Lovato says she designed the collection to uplift her clients with vivid colors and striking contours "for the greatest confidence boost."

Featured products in the lineup include Blare Impact sports bras (one zip and one without) for $ 59.95 each, PowerHold high-waisted leggings priced from $ 69.95 to $ 79.95 and high-waisted pocket capris for $ 64.95.

Lovato says the $ 5 from each item she sells will provide "crucial equipment for front-line workers." She is donating the money from sales between now and June 30.

On Instagram, Lovato wrote that she had been working hard behind the scenes for several months on the new Fabletic line, and was eager to share it. However, seeing the world change in recent weeks made her think hard about launching the new line on April 2.

After much thought Lovato says they decided to move on, but added a $ 5 donation spin for each piece sold to help those on the front lines who are in need during this troubled time.

Demi Lovato added that it's important for everyone to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out during this pandemic, and her collection is designed to do just that. She says styles make you feel supported when you wear them, and living an active life at home is all about wearing sportswear.

She concluded her message by asking her 79.5 million followers to join her in projecting positivity, developing inner strength, and increasing each other during the pandemic. He added that this is the perfect opportunity to help the people in the community who need it most during this extraordinary time.



