Defenders fear an increase in domestic violence during the isolation of COVID-19

For some, home is not always the safest place to be.

Experts warn that they expect to see an increase in incidents of domestic violence as people are told to stay home and practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Advocates and service providers for survivors of domestic or sexual violence say they are working to ensure that support remains uninterrupted and available to anyone who needs it.

Debra Robbin, Executive Director of Jane Doe Inc.Also known as the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, she said her group is working to make sure survivors know that hotlines and services continue to operate across the state.

"Those who are most vulnerable in our society are most vulnerable during this time period," he told Boston.com. "What we are told will positively impact our public health is for people to be home, and we know that this is not a universal message that creates security for everyone. So we are very concerned about that. "

Massachusetts, she noted, saw her first domestic violence homicide in 2020. March 26 in Mashpee, where a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

It's unclear whether there is a causal link between the homicide and the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mashpee incident, but Robbin said it is a concern that she and others will watch "very carefully,quot; as the virus outbreak continues.

She said she has already heard from law enforcement partners who are also concerned and have seen a "slight increase,quot; in calls related to domestic violence.

In Cambridge, police said they have not yet seen an increase in domestic violence calls during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Yes (unfortunately) we anticipate that there will be an increase in the case that people are advised to stay indoors for an extended period of time," Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an email. at Boston.com.

The department's domestic violence unit consults daily with Transition house, which provides a range of assistance and services to survivors.

"This is really an ongoing problem and concern that is evolving," said Robbins. "It is very fluid. We are also thinking about children who witness and experience domestic or sexual violence in their home and what the impact is on their safety and well-being. We are thinking of other family members who, once again, are witness or experience sexual and / or domestic violence in your home. We know you are more likely to be sexually assaulted by someone you know, so what does that mean right now when people are told to isolate themselves? There are many scenarios bleak we could imagine and many of them are likely to occur. "

"It is really important that we also focus on what we can do, because it is very easy to follow that path of fear, which is real," added Robbins.

Social distancing during # COVID-19 leaves survivors of sexual and domestic violence particularly vulnerable. If you or someone you know in Massachusetts is at risk, you are not alone, help is still available. Please call 877-785-2020 or visit: https://t.co/OmdJkop91G – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 31, 2020

Jane Doe's director said it's also important for everyone to remember that domestic violence and sexual assault are not incidents that only occur when an abuser is angry.

"It is about exercising power and control to manipulate and harm another person," he said. “So what this means is for people who have already been experiencing this, it puts them in a more vulnerable place. We don't see it as something that someone wakes up one day and is suddenly there; We know that the power and control exhibited by abusers and those who cause harm is something that evolves over time and can worsen through certain factors. Abusers are also very resourceful and creative, so they may be using this as a way to exercise other forms of power and control. "

Sharon Imperato, director of clinical innovation and training projects at the Boston Area Rape Crisis CenterShe said that she and her colleagues are also concerned about the possibility of people being forced and isolated in a space with an abuser or potential abuser.

"When people feel less in control, harm to others tends to increase," he said. "So, right now, a lot of people feel out of control or maybe they feel insecure, so at times like this, people could hurt others."

The best thing that advocates and service providers can do is make sure there are as many help options as possible for those who need it.

"If we do that, it allows people in these situations to trust their own experience in their own life and then decide moment by moment, 'What is the safest resource for me?' Anytime,quot; , said. said. "So the more resources, the more we remind people that there are supports and resources like BARCC, the more we can help reduce security-related problems."

At BARCC, Imperato said they have already seen an increase in requests for service requests from survivors around food, housing and financial insecurities.

"The financial impacts related to sexual trauma are something that survivors experience anyway, and then add up and are compounded by the financial impacts of the pandemic," he said. "So that's another concern: focusing on survivors and making sure they meet their basic needs."

With the pandemic, BARCC continues to offer all its services remotely, which can be accessed through its direct line.

Service Update: BARCC currently provides remote services for survivors and loved ones | Service Update: BARCC is currently providing remote services to survivors and their loved ones. https://t.co/1D6uBSjUTE. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/aEubaZKIb0 – Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (@barcc) March 11, 2020

Robbins and Imperato said it is more important than ever that people stay socially connected and create opportunities to lessen isolation.

"Domestic violence and sexual assault thrives quietly," said Robbins. “Long before we had a pandemic, we discovered that our next-door neighbor was being abused and we never knew it. Because what we know is that there is a public person and a private person, and that is even more hidden now. "

You're not alone!

No one deserves to be abused or assaulted. No matter what you have been told, what happened to you is not your fault. Even now with all the fear around COVID-19. We are here, find services here

➡️https: //t.co/DZbO4HURnt pic.twitter.com/IjfJRTYWVJ – Jane Doe Inc. (@janedoe) March 24, 2020

Feelings of isolation are already a continuing impact for survivors of sexual violence, which will likely be exacerbated by the pandemic, Imperato said.

"This can be a very difficult and triggering moment for survivors, ”he told Boston.com. "Isolation is a big problem and can exacerbate any of the trauma experiences or symptoms they have experienced.

Connecting with others is the antidote to that isolation and helps survivors regain a sense of security in the world, he said. If she knows that someone is a survivor of sexual violence, she urged him to contact you to verify it. Social distancing, he noted, means physical distance.

"It is really very important to remind them that they are not alone," he said. "It is important to provide ways to obtain services. It is important to think of new and interesting ways to stay engaged."

Robbins encouraged everyone to help, making sure to search six feet away for people he knows. Ask them how they are and check how their son's friends are, he said.

"If your neighbor He knows he is controlling them, at least expanding a certain measure of connection and responsibility that might not have existed before, "he said.

"There are ways we can try to be creative and think about what it can be like to be a good neighbor, a good colleague, a good friend and just opening up those questions," he added. "You don't need to be an expert in the field, there are resources. And we know that the victims, survivors, and advocates working on this are the most creative people I know. They are very resilient and creative, so it's really about how to create a new and redefined safety net. "

If you have experienced sexual or domestic violence and want help or information, you can contact the following resources:

National

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 24/7 crisis hotline: (800) 799-7233 or visit https://www.thehotline.org/

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit https://www.rainn.org/

In massachusetts

SafeLink, the 24/7 state domestic violence hotline: 1-877-785-2020

Jane Doe Inc.: Find a map of local services at https://janedoe.org/find_help/

BARCC: 24/7 Support Hotline: 1-800-841-8371

Support webchat (9 a.m. to 11 p.m.): barcc.org/chat

